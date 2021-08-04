Sprint LTE network will shut down in June 2022 as T-Mobile continues assimilation

The Sprint LTE network will shut down by June 30, 2022, as T-Mobile continues moving customers onto its own network following last year’s merger …

T-Mobile didn’t waste much time in beginning to erase Sprint branding, and had already said that it would close Sprint’s 3G network in January of next year.

LightReading reports on the latest announcement.

T-Mobile confirmed to Light Reading that it will shut down the Sprint LTE network by June 30, 2022 […] The overall Sprint network shutdown efforts are part of T-Mobile’s plan to assimilate Sprint following its blockbuster $26 billion purchase of the operator in a transaction that closed last year. T-Mobile is in the process of building a 5G network using Sprint’s spectrum and tower assets and is working to shift Sprint’s legacy customers off the Sprint network as a result. Already, T-Mobile said it has managed to move about 33% of its Sprint customers onto its T-Mobile network.

The carrier confirmed the date on its website, stating that all affected customers would be contacted directly.

To ensure all customers can enjoy a more advanced 4G and 5G network, we will be retiring older network technologies to free up resources and spectrum that will help us strengthen our entire network, move all customers to more advanced technologies and bridge the Digital Divide. An additional part of this effort involves moving Sprint’s LTE spectrum to the T-Mobile network. Moving customers who are on old networks onto modern, advanced high-speed networks means they will need to have phones and devices that can tap into the latest technologies and don’t rely on older ones. We’ll ensure that we support our customers and partners through the transition. We began sending notifications late last year, and everyone who needs to act will be given advanced notice and hear directly from T-Mobile.

Carriers are in the process of phasing out 3G service in favor of 4G/LTE and 5G.

AT&T plans to shut down its 3G network early next year, while Verizon now plans to shutter its 3G network at the beginning of 2023.

T-Mobile says it will do the same, but has not yet said in which year.

Photo: Evan Wise/Unsplash

