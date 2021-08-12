Apple changes Eddy Cue’s job title to emphasize growing focus on Services

Apple has made a small but notable change to the job title of veteran executive Eddy Cue. Cue joined Apple in 1989 and has long served as the company’s Senior Vice President of Internet Software and Services, but that title has been changed to emphasize Apple’s ever-increasing focus on Services.

According to a recent change to Apple’s Leadership webpage, Eddy Cue’s title is now: Senior Vice President of Services. “Internet Software,” no more, apparently.

Apple has also made tweaks to Cue’s job description to emphasize his focus on things like Apple Music and Apple TV+, rather than older platforms such as iTunes.

Original:

Eddy oversees Apple’s industry-leading content stores, including the iTunes Store and Apple Music, as well as Apple Pay, Maps, Search Ads, Apple’s innovative iCloud services, and Apple’s productivity and creativity apps. Eddy also leads the newly created team responsible for developing all aspects of Apple’s worldwide video programming. Eddy’s team has an excellent track record of building and strengthening online services to meet and exceed the high expectations of Apple’s customers.

New update:

Eddy oversees the full range of Apple’s services including Apple Music, Apple News, Apple Podcasts, the Apple TV app, and Apple TV+, as well as Apple Pay, Apple Card, Maps, Search Ads, Apple’s iCloud services, and Apple’s productivity and creativity apps. Eddy’s team has an excellent track record of building and strengthening world-class services that meet and exceed the high expectations of Apple’s customers, and offer creators and storytellers the opportunity to bring their creative visions to people around the world.

A profile from The Information in 2018 shed more light on Cue’s growing areas of focus at Apple. While profile, which was disputed by some, described him as a well-respected leader, but one who is over-extended to the point that he sometimes falls asleep in meetings.

Cue is reported to have been instrumental in Apple’s growing push to Services, working closely on the launches of platforms like Apple Music and Apple TV+. Cue works closely with Jamie Ehrlicht and Zack Van Amburg to lead TV+ and is regularly seen alongside Tim Cook at the annual Sun Valley media conference every year.

We’ve reached out to Apple to find out if there is anything more to this than the title change, and we’ll be sure to update if we hear back.

