9to5Rewards: MacBook Pro giveaway + Flash Pro Plus charger preorder deal

This week is your last chance to enter to win a MacBook Pro courtesy of Chargeasap and the company’s new 25,000 mAh Flash Pro Plus portable charger. Head below to enter the giveaway and get a special preorder deal on the new Flash Pro Plus charger.

The new Chargeasap Flash Pro Plus aims to be the ultimate portable all-in-one charger with a 25,000 mAh battery capacity and enough power and ports to charge all of your devices. That includes charging up your iPhone and Apple Watch wirelessly at the same time with 15 watts on the primary magnetic charging pad (opposed to the typical 5-10 watts) and 5 watts for Apple Watch charging. In addition you’ll find three USB-C ports and one USB-A port. One of the USB-C ports offers up to 100 watt power delivery to even charge a MacBook Pro at full speed while the other two provide 20 watt and 60 watt power delivery for the rest of your mobile devices.

You can get a special preorder deal of the Flash Pro Plus now.

How to enter:

For your chance to win Apple’s MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Chip with 8-Core CPU and 8-Core GPU 256GB Storage), enter your name and email below (one submission per email address) to sign up for Chargeasap’s and 9to5Mac’s newsletters. Be sure to share our giveaway on Facebook or Twitter & follow the company on Facebook & Twitter for the latest updates. Entries are open until Aug 23, 2021. Open to readers in US and Canada only. If you are viewing this on mobile and don’t see the option to enter, click here.

