Tweetbot updated with new ‘Behaviors’ feature for fine-tuning the app’s settings

Just two weeks after its last notable update, Tweetbot 6 for Twitter has been updated yet again with a handful of notable changes. Tweetbot 6.3 is available on the App Store now with a new “Behaviors” feature for fine-tuning the Tweetbot experience, new app icons, and more.

With today’s update to Tweetbot, you’ll find a new section in the settings of the app called Behaviors. Here, you’ll be able to make a handful of tweaks to the Tweetbot experience to ensure that everything is precisely to your liking. The options here include:

Enable/Disable Tap to Top: By default, tapping the status bar will bring you to the top of your timeline. If this happens by accident and bugs you, you can now turn this feature off.

Enable/Disable Drag & Drop Tweets: If you always accidentally invoke the drag and drop feature and wish there was a way to turn that off, now you can!

Enable/Disable Swipe to Switch Themes: Swiping up or down with two fingers normally switches to the next or previous theme. If this happens by accident far too often you can now turn this feature off.

Enable the ability to Customize All Tabs: For years many of you have asked for the ability to customize all the tab buttons in Tweetbot. Well, finally you can now turn this option on and set your tab menubar exactly how you wish.

Before, the short right swipe on a tweet gesture was configurable between liking or retweeting. Now you can also customize this gesture to open link to tweet, copy link to tweet, copy tweet text, add to reading list, or be disabled completely.

Today’s update to Tweetbot also brings new keyboard shortcuts on the iPad, a new “DJ” app icon, and a new “Harvest” light theme.

Tweetbot, which switched to a subscription business model earlier this year, has added a slew of new features recently. First, the app added a redesigned video player with picture-in-picture support, a new set of custom icons, a high-contrast Light theme, and a new dark theme. Then, just two weeks ago, the app add Home screen widget support, multiple windows on the iPad, and more.

Tweetbot 6 is available on the App Store for $0.99 per month or $5.99 annually.

