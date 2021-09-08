Wednesday’s best deals: Apple Magic Keyboard from $111, AirTag Leather Loop $29, more

We’ve made it halfway through the week with all of today’s best deals following suit. First up, a rare discount has dropped Apple’s Magic Keyboards to as low as $111 alongside an all-time low on the AirTag Leather Loop at $29. That’s alongside the latest Anker iPhone accessory sale from $13. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard sees rare discount

Amazon now offers the Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad for $111 for the silver style. Marking the very first notable discount this year, today’s offer amounts to $18 in savings from its usual $129 price tag and is the best we’ve seen since October of last year. You can also score the Space Gray version for $137 (now discontinued), down from $149 and marking just as rare of a discount.

Color aside, Apple’s Magic Keyboard elevates your desktop workstation with a built-in numeric keypad with a metal build that comes in your preferred style. With Apple’s latest scissor key switches, this is as notable of an option for using with a Mac as it is for an iPad, and a Lightning port on the front to top off the rechargeable battery rounds out the package.

Score a new all-time low on Apple’s AirTag Leather Loop

Amazon is now offering the new Apple AirTag Leather Loop in several styles, starting at $29. Marking the very first price cut to date since releasing earlier this spring, today’s offer is down from the usual $39 price tag to mark a new all-time low.

Delivering a stylish way to affix one of Apple’s new item finders to a backpack, keys, and more, its recent AirTag Leather Loop enters as one of the brand’s more premium offerings. Comprised of specially tanned European leather, the case holds AirTags in place with a looping form factor that can clip to a variety of accessories. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Anker’s latest iPhone accessory sale goes live

Following our exclusive offer on the new PowerWave Go charger from earlier in the week, Anker is now back today with its latest sale. Via its official Amazon storefront, you can now save on everything from iPhone essentials to smart home security offerings, solar chargers, and more. Headlining is its PowerWave Magnetic Pad Lite MagSafe Charger at $14. Down from $20, you’re looking at 30% in savings and the second-best price to date.

With new iPhones around the corner, now is your chance to expand your setup’s MagSafe charging capabilities for less than Apple’s official model. This lightweight version from Anker arrives with a fittingly slim design and 7.5W charging output. It’ll snap right onto the back of your handset much the same otherwise and pairs with a 5-foot USB-C cord to round out the package.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

