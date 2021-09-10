9to5Mac Happy Hour 346: iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 and more September Apple event expectations

This week on Happy Hour Benjamin and Zac discuss the latest leadership changes in the Apple Car teams, and get hyped for next week’s Apple event with last-minute rumor roundups for iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 and more. California dreamin’.
Zac Hall @apollozac
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo
- Kuo: Apple Watch Series 8 to have body temperature sensors; new AirPods with health features
- iPhone 13 demand will see Apple take a third of all 5G shipments
- Kuo: Apple Watch Series 7 is a ‘dramatic change in design’, will be released this month despite initial production issues
- Bloomberg: Kevin Lynch tapped to lead Apple Car project in latest shakeup
- What to expect from Apple’s September event: iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and more
- UK government backs Apple, and wants to scan encrypted messages for CSAM
- Rumors: iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and AirPods 3 to have longer battery life, more
- 8th-gen iPad shipping times slip to 3-6 weeks ahead of Apple event
- Ford poaches Apple Car VP, former Tesla exec Doug Field in setback for Project Titan
- Get California streamin’ with these Apple Event themed wallpapers
