9to5Mac Happy Hour 346: iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 and more September Apple event expectations

- Sep. 10th 2021 8:12 pm PT

0

This week on Happy Hour Benjamin and Zac discuss the latest leadership changes in the Apple Car teams, and get hyped for next week’s Apple event with last-minute rumor roundups for iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 and more. California dreamin’.

Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

9to5Mac Happy Hour

