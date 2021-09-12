Poll: What product are you most excited to see at Apple’s September event?

We are just a few days away from Apple’s “California Streaming” event, where the company is set to unveil the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and more. What product are you most excited to see at Apple’s September event?

iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 is set to be the star of the event. Although rumors point that this will be an “S” year, there’s plenty to be excited about the next generation iPhone.

According to rumors, Apple will unveil four different iPhone 13 models with a smaller notch. The Pro models will feature the ProMotion technology with 120Hz refresh rate support. New camera sensors will be improved with the ultra-wide-angle absorbing more light than ever before.

Not only that, we could see Portrait Mode coming to video recording, which would be a gaming-changing feature. Ming-Chi Kuo and Bloomberg also reported that Apple will bring to the iPhone 13 satellites capabilities, although it could only be introduced in 2022. You can read our full roundup of the iPhone 13 here.

New MagSafe accessories

During the “California Streaming” event, Apple could also introduce new MagSafe accessories. The company’s FCC filings reveal a revised MagSafe Charger ahead of the iPhone 13 event, which may indicate an update to the company’s MagSafe lineup of accessories coming along with the new iPhone.

Back in July, a rumor suggested that iPhone 13 will feature a stronger array of magnets for MagSafe technology. This could mean that we’ll see some sort of updated MagSafe accessories that will take advantage of the new magnets on the iPhone 13 models.

Apple Watch Series 7

The product that is probably going to change the most is the Apple Watch Series 7. During the “California Streaming” event, Apple is likely to introduce the next-generation Apple Watch with flat-edge design and new sizes: 41mm and 45mm.

Unfortunately, rumors indicated that the company won’t introduce new sensors this year, which will be, at least, for the Apple Watch Series 8. Even though, the new Watch will have revised sensors for the blood oxygen measurement and irregular rhythm notification. Expect new bands as well.

AirPods 3

Rumored since the Spring Loaded event, the AirPods 3 may finally be announced in the coming days. Rumors suggest it will have a closer look at the AirPods Pro but without the ear tips. The AirPods 3 is also likely to not feature Active Noice Cancellation neither Transparency Mode.

Rumors say the AirPods 3 will come with a wireless charging case with the standard model and the battery will be similar to the AirPods Pro. Also, expect Apple to promote a lot Dolby Atmos with Spatial Audio with its wireless earbuds.

What else could be coming to this Apple event?

Yesterday, Bloomberg Mark Gurman said we’ll have something about Macs in the “California Streaming” event: that Apple will start to sell all colors of the 24-inch iMac in the Apple Retail Stores.

Unfortunately, a revised MacBook Pro or Mac mini will only be announced in the next couple of months.

There’s also a chance that Apple will introduce a new iPad mini and base-model iPad, but this could also mean that the company will wait a bit longer, in another event, to do that.

Wrap up

It won’t take long until we know everything about Apple’s plans for the “California Streaming” event. What product are you most excited to see at this event? Vote in the poll and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

