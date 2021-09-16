PSA: It’s not just you, TikTok is currently down for many users

- Sep. 16th 2021 11:07 am PT

0

The viral short-form video application TikTok is currently down for many users. According to data from DownDetector as well as reports on Twitter, users are having issues loading TikTok, posting videos, commenting, and more.

According to data on DownDetector, users started reporting issues with TikTok shortly after 1 p.m. ET. Since the first reports, the problems have continued to spread. Users say they are unable to post new videos, load their For You Pages, view comments, watch live videos, and more.

A quick search on Twitter shows the breath of the TikTok outage, with many users reporting issues accessing the application this afternoon from their iPhone. The hashtag #TikTokDown quickly rocked to trending status on Twitter.

9to5Mac staffers can also corroborate the outage, as many of us are currently unable to load links via the TikTok for iOS application or via the web.

TikTok has yet to address the outage via its support webpages, so there is no word on when the issues might be resolved. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see how long this outage persists. Are you experiencing issues accessing TikTok today? Let us know down in the comments!

Reload this page for the latest information.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

TikTok

TikTok

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Skillshare

Skillshare

Get a free trial of Skillshare Premium Membership
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.