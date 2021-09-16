PSA: It’s not just you, TikTok is currently down for many users

The viral short-form video application TikTok is currently down for many users. According to data from DownDetector as well as reports on Twitter, users are having issues loading TikTok, posting videos, commenting, and more.

According to data on DownDetector, users started reporting issues with TikTok shortly after 1 p.m. ET. Since the first reports, the problems have continued to spread. Users say they are unable to post new videos, load their For You Pages, view comments, watch live videos, and more.

A quick search on Twitter shows the breath of the TikTok outage, with many users reporting issues accessing the application this afternoon from their iPhone. The hashtag #TikTokDown quickly rocked to trending status on Twitter.

9to5Mac staffers can also corroborate the outage, as many of us are currently unable to load links via the TikTok for iOS application or via the web.

TikTok has yet to address the outage via its support webpages, so there is no word on when the issues might be resolved. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see how long this outage persists. Are you experiencing issues accessing TikTok today? Let us know down in the comments!

