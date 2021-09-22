Microsoft unveils new Surface with Magic Keyboard-like design, 120Hz refresh rate, and more

As part of their annual Fall Surface hardware event today, Microsoft announced an all-new professional laptop called the Surface Laptop Studio. It has a radical new design that resembles the iPad Pro’s Magic Keyboard cover, as well as new features like a high refresh rate display, haptic stylus, and more.

Surface Laptop Studio belays the traditional folding laptop form factor and replaces it with a display that can move above the keyboard, lay flat on top of it, or act as an easel. Users can also lay the display back like a classic laptop, but Microsoft is really pushing the new angles that the hinge enables.

Microsoft has also included new features like a 120Hz high refresh rate display. No Macs have gained ProMotion yet, leaving the iPad Pro and now the iPhone 13 Pro as the only Apple products with high refresh-rate displays. The new displays are touch-enabled and work with Microsoft’s new second generation Surface Slim Pen. The new Slim Pen has haptic feedback to make it feel like a traditional pen.

Surface Laptop Studio ships with Windows 11 and is available next year. It starts at $1,599.99 with preorders opening up today. We expect to see new MacBook Pros in just a few weeks and those will surely compete with this new professional Surface.

You can read up on other announcements from today’s big Microsoft event, like the new Surface Pro 8 over on 9to5Toys.

