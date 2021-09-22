Apple chipmaker TSMC fired seven employees for reportedly leaking confidential information

Apple chipmaker TSMC fired seven employees, stating that they “violated the company’s core values.”
Local reports say that the fired staff were caught leaking information about the company’s customers, of which Apple is the largest …
Worldakkam reports.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chip maker, said Wednesday that it had fired seven employees for violating the company’s “core values.”
Chipmakers didn’t reveal exactly why they fired seven employees, but local news media reported that affected employees leaked confidential information about orders from customers to outsiders.
In a statement, TSMC said it had fired seven employees at once, saying it issued an internal notice last week to inform the entire company of a move ahead of the long weekend of the four-day Mid-Autumn Festival that ended Tuesday. I confirmed the report.
TSMC said it had dismissed seven employees for failing to comply with employment norms and for improper behavior that “violated the company’s core values.”
“TSMC always operates on the company’s most important principles of integrity and integrity, so employees must follow these core values when working for the company,” said Chipmaker stated.
“In the future, TSMC will continue to follow these principles and require all employees to do the same.”
Around half of TSMC’s business is for Apple, as the exclusive fabricator of the company’s A-series and M-series chips.
Apple has been cracking down on leaks, including sending warning letters to prominent leakers back in June. We reported earlier that the iPhone maker was instigating additional precautions against leaks from inside the company, applying initially to software but likely to be extended to hardware, too.
The Cupertino company uses TSMC exclusively due to its strong technical lead over rivals when it comes to fabricating chips using ever-smaller processes. Just a day after Intel acknowledged that it has fallen behind TSMC, and claimed it could catch up, TSMC announced its plans for 2nm chips.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.