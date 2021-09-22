Apple chipmaker TSMC fired seven employees for reportedly leaking confidential information

Apple chipmaker TSMC fired seven employees, stating that they “violated the company’s core values.”

Local reports say that the fired staff were caught leaking information about the company’s customers, of which Apple is the largest …

Worldakkam reports.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chip maker, said Wednesday that it had fired seven employees for violating the company’s “core values.”

Chipmakers didn’t reveal exactly why they fired seven employees, but local news media reported that affected employees leaked confidential information about orders from customers to outsiders.

In a statement, TSMC said it had fired seven employees at once, saying it issued an internal notice last week to inform the entire company of a move ahead of the long weekend of the four-day Mid-Autumn Festival that ended Tuesday. I confirmed the report.

TSMC said it had dismissed seven employees for failing to comply with employment norms and for improper behavior that “violated the company’s core values.”

“TSMC always operates on the company’s most important principles of integrity and integrity, so employees must follow these core values ​​when working for the company,” said Chipmaker stated.

“In the future, TSMC will continue to follow these principles and require all employees to do the same.”