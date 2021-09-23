Survey finds 89% of employees would take a pay cut to choose their own work device

- Sep. 23rd 2021 4:00 am PT

0

Jamf, the popular Apple MDM platform, has announced the results of an independent global survey, conducted by Vanson Bourne, of 2,000 employees and 500 IT decision-makers on how important device selection is at their jobs. The key findings reveal that 89% of respondents said they’d be willing to sacrifice part of their salary for the ability to choose their own device.

Employee experience is impacted by the technology they use more than ever before,” said Dean Hager, CEO, Jamf. “Giving employees the choice of what technology they work on has incredible value, not only to workers, but to their organizations as well. Establishing a choice program with the right technology partners can help employers attract and retain talent, while boosting employee creativity and productivity.

70% of the respondents said that they would be more likely to join a company that lets them choose a device, and 75% say that they would be more likely to stay at a company if they could choose their own device. More than 91% report benefits from an employee choice program, including increased productivity, positivity, and feeling more valued. Two-thirds of respondents said that being forced to use a device that they did not choose would negatively impact their perception of an employer.

Apple has been touting 11 reasons to use a Mac at work, and it’s clear that as we continue to push to an all-digital work world – Apple remains a strong competitor as employees want to use the tools they’re comfortable using.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple @ Work

Apple @ Work

Apple @ Work is a 9to5Mac series where Bradley Chambers looks at the latest trends and news with how the Mac and iOS are working in enterprise IT environments.
Jamf

Jamf

Jamf is a popular mobile device management system that focuses on Mac, iPad, iPhone, and Apple TV

About the Author

Bradley Chambers's favorite gear

eufyCam 2 Pro

eufyCam 2 Pro

The best outdoor cameras for HomeKit. They are 100% wireless with 365 day battery life
AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro

The best day to day headphones for iOS and macOS.