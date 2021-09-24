Do iPhone 12 cases fit the new iPhone 13?

The iPhone 13 is here and it features a design that is nearly identical to the iPhone 12, with flat edges, an edge-to-edge display, and more. Unfortunately, however, there is one small change that means your iPhone 12 cases won’t fit your new iPhone 13.

The dimensions are the same between the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 :

Height: 5.78 inches

Width: 2.82 inches

Thickness: 0.30 inches

And here are the dimensions of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro:

Height: 5.78 inches

Width: 2.82 inches

Thickness: 0.29 inches

As you can see, the dimensions are nearly identical between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, but unfortunately the camera bump on the back has been redesigned and is now larger on the iPhone 13 than it was on the iPhone 12. This means the iPhone 13 features a range of new camera capabilities, but it also means that your iPhone 12 cases will not fit the the iPhone 13.

The same also applies to the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini. Because of changes to the camera bump, cases designed for the iPhone 12 mini will not fit the iPhone 13 mini.

iPhone 12 mini dimensions:

Height: 5.18 inches

Widgets: 2.53 inches

Thickness 0.29 inches

iPhone 13 mini dimensions:

Height: 5.18 inches

Widgets: 2.53 inches

Thickness 0.30 inches

And finally, what about the iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro Max? It’s the same story. Because of changes to the camera bump design, iPhone 12 Pro Max cases will not fit the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPhone 12 Pro Max dimensions:

Height: 6.33 inches

Width: 3.07 inches

Thickness: 0.29 inches

iPhone 13 Pro Max dimensions:

Width: 3.07 inches

Height : 6.33 inches

6.33 inches Thickness: 0.30 inches

Wrap up

Again, what these minor changes in dimensions (plus Apple’s decision to slightly shift the placement of the buttons) mean is that your iPhone 12 cases will not fit your new iPhone 13. Instead, you’ll have to spring for new cases on top of your new iPhone purchase, whether you buy first-party Apple cases or third-party cases from accessory makers.

