Firefox Focus for iOS gets a redesign in latest update

Firefox Focus is a browser with no tabs, ads, or trackers. As Mozilla says, it’s an alternative for those super quick searches you want to keep separate from your main browser. Today, it’s receiving a redesign with a brand-new update.

With version 38, Firefox Focus now has a new minimal and distraction-free design. Not only that, the browser brings the ability to pin up to four shortcuts on the home screen.

The update also brings “super quick browsing with ad blocking and tracking protection” as well. With that, users get much faster page load speeds. The app also blocks a wide range of trackers by default, including social trackers and those that come from things like Facebook ads.

In a blog post, Mozilla’s team explains a bit more about this update:

“We added a fresh new look with new colors, a new logo and a dark theme. We added a shortcut feature so that users can get to the sites they visit the most. And with privacy in mind you will see the privacy Tracking Protection Shield icon which is accessible from the search bar so you can quickly turn the individual trackers on or off when you click the shield icon. Plus, we added a global counter that shows you all the trackers blocked for you.“

Firefox Focus has gained a lot of attention thanks to its minimal design and streamlined features. With just a tap, you can erase all your browser history. Not only that, it’s possible to block the app using Face ID or Touch ID.

In this blog post, Mozilla’s team also lets people know that Firefox for iOS will receive a password manager with three new features later this year:

– When creating an account for any app on your mobile device, you can also create and add a new password, which you can save directly in the Firefox browser and you can use it on both mobile and desktop; Take your passwords with you on the go – You’ll be able to easily autofill your password on your phone and use any password you’ve saved in the browser to log into any online account like your Twitter or Instagram app. No need to open a web page. Plus, if you have a Firefox account then you can sync all your passwords across desktop and mobile devices;

– You’ll be able to easily autofill your password on your phone and use any password you’ve saved in the browser to log into any online account like your Twitter or Instagram app. No need to open a web page. Plus, if you have a Firefox account then you can sync all your passwords across desktop and mobile devices; Unlock your passwords with your fingerprint or face – Only you will be able to safely open your accounts when you use your operating system’s biometric security, such as your face or your fingerprint touch to unlock the access page to your logins and passwords.

All of these features are already available for Android users.

What do you think about this update do Firefox Focus? Do you use it? Tell us in the comments section below.

