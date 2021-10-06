Here’s how to turn on the new AirPods Pro Conversation Boost feature in iOS 15

- Oct. 6th 2021 12:54 pm PT

0

After first announcing Conversation Boost as coming with iOS 15 back in June, Apple officially released the feature with the latest AirPods Pro firmware update. However, the toggle is quite buried in Accessibility settings, here’s how to turn on AirPods Pro Conversation Boost with iPhone.

We got our first look listen at AirPods Pro Conversation Boost in August when Apple included it in the AirPods Pro firmware beta 4A362b. While the company says the feature is mostly aimed at those who are hard of hearing, it can be used by anyone. Essentially, the feature is a proxy for hearing aids (although not a complete substitute), but can also be useful in noisy environments. Here’s how Apple describes it:

Conversation Boost focuses your AirPods Pro on the person talking in front of you, making it easier to hear in a face-to-face conversation.

Now in a firmware update that landed on October 5th for all AirPods Pro users, Conversation Boost is available for everyone.

How to turn on AirPods Pro Conversation Boost

  • Make sure your AirPods Pro are updated to firmware 4A400 (check via iPhone Settings > Bluetooth > tap “i” next to your AirPods Pro > About > Version)
    • Unfortunately Apple just says the latest firmware will install when AirPods are connected via Bluetooth to your iPhone – there’s no way to manually force it
  • On iPhone, open the Settings app, swipe down then tap Accessibility
  • Swipe down and choose AirPods (under Physical and Motor)
  • Now tap Audio Accesibility Settings
  • Choose Headphone Accomodations at the top
    • Tap the toggle at the top if it’s not already enabled
  • Choose Custom Audio Setup
  • Follow the prompts for the headphone audio customization
  • At the end, under Customize Transparency Mode swipe to the bottom and toggle on Conversation Boost
  • Tap Done

Here’s how the process looks:

Turn on AirPods Pro Conversation Boost - Settings > Accessibility > AirPods > Audio Accessibility Settings

Now choose Headphone Accommodations > Custom Audio Setup and follow the walkthrough.

Turn on AirPods Pro Conversation Boost - Headphone Accomodations > Custom Audio Setup

At the end of the custom audio setup, swipe to the bottom to find the Conversation Boost toggle:

How to turn on AirPods Pro Conversation Boost - final steps in Customize Transparency Mode

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

dbrand Grip iPhone 13 cases

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.
Basics

Basics
AirPods Pro

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12