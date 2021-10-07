These are the prices for each Apple Watch Series 7 configuration

- Oct. 7th 2021 1:30 pm PT

0

We are only hours away from the beginning of Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders, but Apple has yet to reveal details about pricing and configurations. Following listings for the Apple Watch Series 7 having appeared on Amazon earlier today, Jon Prosser has now shared a list with Series 7 official prices.

Unsurprisingly, the prices are basically the same as the Apple Watch Series 6 — which is still currently available on Apple’s website. Apple Watch Series 7 will be available at a starting price of $399 for the 41mm aluminum version, while the 45mm version will cost $429.

Keep in mind that there’s also a $100 increase for each aluminum model if you choose the cellular version. Those who want a fancier stainless steel Apple Watch Series 7 will have to pay $499 or more, while titanium versions will start at $799.

You can check the prices for all Apple Watch Series 7 models below:

  • Series 7 – 41mm Aluminum (GPS) – $399
  • Series 7 – 45mm Aluminum (GPS) – $429
  • Series 7 – 41mm Aluminum (GPS + Cellular) – $499
  • Series 7 – 45mm Aluminum (GPS + Cellular) – $529
  • Series 7 – 41mm Nike (GPS) – $399
  • Series 7 – 45mm Nike (GPS) – $429
  • Series 7 – 41mm Nike (GPS + Cellular) – $499
  • Series 7 – 45mm Nike (GPS + Cellular) – $529
  • Series 7 – 41mm Stainless Steel with Sport band (GPS + Cellular) – $699
  • Series 7 – 45mm Stainless Steel with Sport band (GPS + Cellular) – $749
  • Series 7 – 41mm Stainless Steel with Milanese Loop (GPS + Cellular) – $749
  • Series 7 – 45mm Stainless Steel with Milanese Loop (GPS + Cellular) – $799
  • Series 7 – 41mm Titanium (GPS + Cellular) – $799
  • Series 7 – 45mm Titanium (GPS + Cellular) – $849

According to Amazon Canada, Apple Watch Series 7 will be available in these configurations:

  • Green Aluminum Case with Clover Sport Band
  • Blue Aluminum Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band
  • PRODUCT(RED) Aluminum Case with RED Sport Band
  • Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band
  • Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band
  • Gold Stainless Steel Case with Dark Cherry Sport Band
  • Gold Stainless Steel Case with Gold Milanese Loop Band
  • Gold Stainless Steel Case with Starlight Sport Band
  • Silver Stainless Steel Case with Silver Milanese Loop Band
  • Graphite Stainless Steel Case with Graphite Milanese Loop Band
  • Graphite Stainless Steel Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band

Of course, those who order Apple Watch Series 7 from the Apple Online Store will be able to customize it with other watch bands through Apple Watch Studio.

Apple says that pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 7 will begin on Friday, October 8, at 5 a.m. PT/8 a.m. ET. This is when you’ll be able to head to the Apple Store Online or Apple Store application to place your Apple Watch Series 7 pre-order for delivery or in-store pickup. 

At launch, Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders will be available in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Korea, the UAE, the UK, the US, and more than 50 other countries and regions.

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

dbrand Grip iPhone 13 cases

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 7

About the Author