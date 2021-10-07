These are the prices for each Apple Watch Series 7 configuration

We are only hours away from the beginning of Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders, but Apple has yet to reveal details about pricing and configurations. Following listings for the Apple Watch Series 7 having appeared on Amazon earlier today, Jon Prosser has now shared a list with Series 7 official prices.

Unsurprisingly, the prices are basically the same as the Apple Watch Series 6 — which is still currently available on Apple’s website. Apple Watch Series 7 will be available at a starting price of $399 for the 41mm aluminum version, while the 45mm version will cost $429.

Keep in mind that there’s also a $100 increase for each aluminum model if you choose the cellular version. Those who want a fancier stainless steel Apple Watch Series 7 will have to pay $499 or more, while titanium versions will start at $799.

You can check the prices for all Apple Watch Series 7 models below:

Series 7 – 41mm Aluminum (GPS) – $399

Series 7 – 45mm Aluminum (GPS) – $429

Series 7 – 41mm Aluminum (GPS + Cellular) – $499

Series 7 – 45mm Aluminum (GPS + Cellular) – $529

Series 7 – 41mm Nike (GPS) – $399

Series 7 – 45mm Nike (GPS) – $429

Series 7 – 41mm Nike (GPS + Cellular) – $499

Series 7 – 45mm Nike (GPS + Cellular) – $529

Series 7 – 41mm Stainless Steel with Sport band (GPS + Cellular) – $699

Series 7 – 45mm Stainless Steel with Sport band (GPS + Cellular) – $749

Series 7 – 41mm Stainless Steel with Milanese Loop (GPS + Cellular) – $749

Series 7 – 45mm Stainless Steel with Milanese Loop (GPS + Cellular) – $799

Series 7 – 41mm Titanium (GPS + Cellular) – $799

Series 7 – 45mm Titanium (GPS + Cellular) – $849

According to Amazon Canada, Apple Watch Series 7 will be available in these configurations:

Green Aluminum Case with Clover Sport Band

Blue Aluminum Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band

PRODUCT(RED) Aluminum Case with RED Sport Band

Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band

Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band

Gold Stainless Steel Case with Dark Cherry Sport Band

Gold Stainless Steel Case with Gold Milanese Loop Band

Gold Stainless Steel Case with Starlight Sport Band

Silver Stainless Steel Case with Silver Milanese Loop Band

Graphite Stainless Steel Case with Graphite Milanese Loop Band

Graphite Stainless Steel Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band

Of course, those who order Apple Watch Series 7 from the Apple Online Store will be able to customize it with other watch bands through Apple Watch Studio.

Apple says that pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 7 will begin on Friday, October 8, at 5 a.m. PT/8 a.m. ET. This is when you’ll be able to head to the Apple Store Online or Apple Store application to place your Apple Watch Series 7 pre-order for delivery or in-store pickup.

At launch, Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders will be available in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Korea, the UAE, the UK, the US, and more than 50 other countries and regions.

