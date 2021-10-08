Friday’s best deals: Apple Watch Series 7 pre-order discounts, $110 off iPad Air, more

Friday has arrived, bringing in the best deals this weekend, headlined by Apple Watch Series 7 pre-order discounts. That’s alongside a pair of notable iPad discounts, including $110 off the latest iPad Air and joined by another chance to save on the new iPad mini 6. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 7 sees pre-order discount

After going up for pre-order this morning, we’re now tracking the very first discounts on the all-new Apple Watch Series 7. Delivering markdowns on both 41mm and 45mm models across the entire lineup of new colorways and both GPS + Cellular offerings, authorized retailer Expercom is rolling out rare price cuts starting at $379.05 shipped. You’ll need to be signed in to a free account in order to lock in the up to $47 savings. If you’re planning to pick up Apple’s latest wearable, you might as well save some extra cash along the way, especially with many of the styles’ shipping dates beginning to slip into November.

Apple Watch Series 7 arrives as the latest iteration of fitness tracker with some notable improvements over its predecessors. Available in one of five aluminum colors or five more premium material styles, it now comes in either 41mm or 45mm sizes with a larger screen, added IP6X dust-resistance, and all of the usual fitness tracking functionality. Here’s how it compares to the previous generation models.

Save $110 on the latest 10.9-inch iPad Air

Amazon is now delivering a new all-time low on Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad Air. Delivering $110 in savings on the entry-level 64GB model in several colors, the price has now dropped to $489. You’re looking at the best offer to date at $11 under our previous mention. You can also lock in the same discount on higher storage capacities.

For those who want to bring home one of the more recent iPadOS experiences, but don’t need the power of the M1 Pro models, going with the latest iPad Air instead is worth a look. It delivers much of the same form-factor, just centered around a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. Powered by the A14 Bionic processor, there’s also the grand return of Touch ID in the power button alongside USB-C charging and 10-hour battery life. Get a closer look at all the features in our launch coverage.

Here’s another chance to save on Apple’s all-new iPad mini 6

Adorama is currently offering the all-new Apple iPad mini 6 for $474. Normally fetching $499, you’re looking at only the second notable discount to date that is the best we’ve seen outside of the pre-order promotion available once before. If you are ready to pull the trigger now that the dust has settled and the verdict is in on Apple’s latest, today’s offer gives you another chance to save.

Carrying over many of the signature features of its latest tablets, the new iPad mini 6 arrives with an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display alongside Touch ID in the power button. There’s also Apple Pencil support, with the A15 Bionic chip powering the entire experience. I’m a recent convert myself, and have been absolutely loving the compact form-factor. Don’t just take my word for it, as our first impressions review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance.

