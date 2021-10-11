Apple Watch Series 7 deliveries: First orders now shipping

The first Apple Watch Series 7 deliveries are scheduled for Friday, and those lucky enough to be in line for day-one delivery are now starting to receive shipping notices. Earlier statuses showed them as “preparing to ship.”

Apple uses a two-stage delivery process to control when launch orders are received …

First, products are handed over to the delivery company with instructions not to deliver them until the correct date. This early handover means that courier companies can deliver packages to local distribution centers ahead of time, to maximize the chances of a timely delivery.

Second, the products are released for delivery to customers on the scheduled day – in this case, Friday.

While the rumored major redesign didn’t happen, and relatively few Series 5 and 6 owners are likely to upgrade, we outlined some of the reasons the new Watch might appeal to Series 3 and 4 owners:

Larger display with Always-On technology, 70% brighter when your wrist is down compared to last year’s model;

Up to 50% faster chip;

Updated ECG sensor, blood oxygen measurement sensor, fall detection;

Up to twice the storage, with 32GB on the Wi-Fi model.

However, there are a couple of reasons to consider one even if you currently have the Series 6. The key changes here are the larger display, and faster charging (including an eight-minute charge for sleep tracking).

Apple also emphasized some subtle design changes, new faces, improved durability, and new color options.

The design of Apple Watch Series 7 is refined with softer, more rounded corners, and the display has a unique refractive edge that makes full-screen watch faces and apps appear to seamlessly connect with the curvature of the case. At just 1.7 mm thin, the narrower borders of Apple Watch Series 7 maximize the screen area of the display while minimally changing the dimensions of the watch itself. Apple Watch Series 7 also features a user interface optimized for the larger display, a new QWERTY keyboard, plus two unique watch faces — Contour and Modular Duo — designed specifically for the new device. Users benefit from the same all-day 18-hour battery life, now complemented by 33 percent faster charging. Available in 41mm and 45mm sizes, Apple Watch Series 7 is the most durable Apple Watch ever, with a stronger, more crack-resistant front crystal. It is the first Apple Watch to have an IP6X certification for resistance to dust, and maintains a WR50 water resistance rating. Apple Watch Series 7 introduces five beautiful new aluminum case finishes, including midnight, starlight, green, and a new blue and (PRODUCT)RED, along with a range of new band colors and styles. Stainless steel models are available in silver, graphite, and gold stainless steel, along with Apple Watch Edition in titanium and space black titanium.

