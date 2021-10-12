Prepare for double the tricks and treats with Pokémon GO’s Halloween event

Niantic announced its Halloween event for Pokémon GO. It will start on October 15 and run until Halloween itself on October 31. Here’s everything coming up at the event.

The Pokémon GO Halloween Mischief event will introduce new monsters, continue “The Season of Mischief” story, and double bonuses.

Continue to follow the Season of Mischief storyline focused on the Mythical Pokémon Hoopa! (…) A new part of the Season-long Special Research will unlock during each part of the Pokémon GO Halloween Mischief event. With more Psychic-, Ghost-, and Dark-type Pokémon appearing in the wild—along with new ones being discovered for the first time ever in Pokémon GO—this is the perfect opportunity to learn more about the Mischief Pokémon!

Alongside that, Pokémon GO will bring a new Special Research story called “What Lies Beneath the Mask?” With that, Ghost-type Pokémon will start appearing more often than usual. This story will focus on Ghost Pokémon Yamask.

During the Halloween event, trainers will get twice the candies when transferring, and hatching them. During this special, Candy XL is guaranteed when walking with your Buddy Pokémon.

For those who miss the good old days of Pokémon Red and Blue, a remix of the iconic Lavender Town music will be playing nightly during the event. You can check the music here.

Halloween Mischief Pikachu, Piplup, and Drifblim will start appearing for this event. Not only that, but new avatar items, stickers, and bundles will be available.

From October 15 to October 22, Galarian Slowpoke will be able to evolve into Galarian Slowking. To evolve it, Galarian Slowpoke must be your buddy and you’ll need to catch 30 Psychic-type monsters. During the first week, Pikachu, Zubat, Drowzee, Gastly, Spinarak, Misdreavus, Shuppet, Piplup, Stunky, Woobat, and Gothita will start appearing more frequently.

For the second week, Phantump, Trevenant, Pumpkaboo, and Gourgeist will debut in Pokémon GO. Pumpkaboo and Gourgeist will be available in four different sizes, as they are based on Halloween pumpkins.

You can find the full details of Raids, Pokémon hatching in eggs, and more here. Are you ready for the Pokémon GO Halloween Mischief event? Tell us in the comments section below.

