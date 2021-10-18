Apple cuts AirPods 2 price to $129 following introduction of redesigned AirPods 3

During the “Unleashed” keynote, Apple announced a brand-new AirPods 3. Even so, the company still sells the second-generation AirPods. Here’s how Apple’s wireless earbuds line looks now.

With today’s event, Apple sells a total of four different AirPods: AirPods 2, 3, Pro, and Max. Here’s how they compare.

AirPods 3

The third-generation AirPods feature a similar look to the AirPods Pro with a short stem but without ear tips. These new wireless earbuds have Spatial Audio support like the Pro and Max versions and Apple says they have a “universal fit.”

With AirPods 3, the company increased battery life to up to six hours on a full charge. Not only that, but five minutes of charging gives users another hour of listening time.

These new wireless earbuds support Find My network and MagSafe charger as well. AirPods 3 is available for $199.

AirPods 2

For the second-generation AirPods, Apple cut their price to $129, making them more affordable than ever. With that, the company also chose to discontinue the wireless charging case version and only sells the model that requires a cable to charge.

AirPods 2 feature the H1 chip and still have the original design of the first model. You can control them by tapping the earbuds for play/pause/skip or call Siri by saying “Hey Siri.”

These wireless earbuds don’t have Spatial Audio support, Active Noise Cancellation, or Transparency Mode.

AirPods 2 feature a five-hour battery life for music listening and a three-hour talk time rating. They also offer over 24 hours of listening time when including the charging case and have ultra-fast charging with five minutes in the case, giving one hour of listening time. At Apple’s official Amazon store, you can find better deals.

AirPods Pro

Launched in 2019, AirPods Pro were the first redesign in the AirPods line. They offer Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode. Users can choose between three different ear tips for the best fit.

Later, Apple introduced support for Dolby Atmos with Spatial Audio with a more immersive sound. The company says that the Pro headphones are sweat- and water-resistant rated for IPX4 and feature the same five-hour battery life as AirPods gen 2 when used without ANC or 4.5 hours of battery life with ANC on.

AirPods Pro only come with a Wireless Charging Case, which is now MagSafe-compatible. They cost $249, and you can find better deals with the company’s official Amazon store here.

AirPods Max

Different from all other AirPods, including the brand new AirPods 3, AirPods Max are over-ear headphones. They use stainless steel and aluminum materials for the build, making them a bit heavier than some of their biggest competitors from Sony and Bose. They also use removable ear cups with mesh material.

Available in Silver, Space Gray, Sky Blue, Green, and Pink, these headphones have a Digital Crown for controlling the audio, a Lightning port, and a Smart Case to put them in low-power mode since they don’t have an on/off button.

These are the AirPods Max features:

Apple H1 headphone chip

Active Noise Cancellation

Transparency mode

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking

Nine microphones

Gyroscope, accelerometer, optical sensor, position sensor, and case-detect sensor

The AirPods Max have up to 20 hours of listening time on a single charge with Active Noise Cancellation or Transparency mode enabled. Five minutes of charge time provide around 1.5 hours of listening time. They cost $549, and you can find better deals with the company’s official Amazon store here.

