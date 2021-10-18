‘Unleashed’ keynote now available on Apple’s website and YouTube

Apple on Tuesday held its “Unleashed” October special event focused on Macs. And if you missed the keynote, don’t worry. The company has just shared on its official website and YouTube channel the videos from today’s “Unleashed” keynote.
The company introduced the new MacBook Pro with the new more powerful M1 Pro and M1 Max chips at the event. Apple also unveiled AirPods 3 with a new design and Spatial Audio, as well as a new Siri-based Apple Music subscription plan.
This was Apple’s fourth special event of 2021 and also the eighth entirely online event since WWDC 2020 in June last year. Once again, the press was unable to attend the event in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Apple has live-streamed the “Unleashed” presentation on its website and also on YouTube, and now the full keynote is available to be rewatched. The keynote is also available on Apple Podcasts as audio-only and an HD video version.
Don’t forget to check out our full coverage here on 9to5Mac with everything Apple announced today.
You can watch the video below:
Read more:
- Apple announces 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro: new design, display notch, 120Hz, M1 Pro chip, HDMI, MagSafe, more
- Apple debuts AirPods 3 with new design, spatial audio, and more
- Apple unveils HomePod mini in new colors: yellow, blue, and orange
- Apple confirms Universal Control delay, says it’s launching sometime ‘later this fall’
- Exclusive: These are the new Beats Fit Pro earbuds, powered by Apple’s H1 chip and launching November 1
- Apple releases iOS 15.1 RC to developers and public beta users
- Apple updates AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case, available today for $249
- Apple unveils next-generation M1 Pro and M1 Max chips for new Macs
- Apple launches new $5 ‘Voice Plan’ for accessing Apple Music exclusively with Siri
- Apple unveils HomePod mini in new colors: yellow, blue, and orange
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.