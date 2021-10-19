Brazil has the most expensive new MacBook Pro and AirPods 3 in the world

If you are thinking about buying the new M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro or even AirPods 3, don’t do it in Brazil. Yet again, the South American country has the most expensive Apple products in the world. Here’s where you should and shouldn’t buy the new Mac and AirPods 3.

As usual, Nukeni‘s Jun Saito gathered prices from all MacBook Pro and AirPods 3 available on Apple websites across the globe. He explains that “because the tax rate varies by state and province in the USA and Canada,” he shows two different prices: one for a purchase made where the rate is lowest and one for where it is highest.

For example, if you buy the base-model 14-inch Mac, it costs $1,999 in the US, while in Brazil it costs $4,895.19. With this price, you could easily get one of the top configurations of the 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Max chip. There’s also an impressive price jump when comparing the second most expensive country to Brazil, as you can see below.

MacBook Pro 14-inch lowest prices for the base model:

United States: $1,999.00

$1,999.00 Hong Kong: $2,056.97

$2,056.97 Japan: $2,097.53

$2,097.53 Malaysia: $2,108.30

$2,108.30 Canada: $2,119.50

MacBook Pro 14-inch highest prices for the base model:

Brazil: $4,895.10

$4,895.10 Hungary: $2,824.76

$2,824.76 Norway: $2,788.99

$2,788.99 Sweden: $2,768.71

$2,768.71 Poland: $2,732.40

MacBook Pro 16-inch lowest prices for the base model:

United States: $2,499.00

$2,499.00 Hong Kong: $2,545.53

$2,545.53 Malaysia: $2,587.51

$2,587.51 Japan: $2,622.35

$2,622.35 Canada: $2,670.79

MacBook Pro 16-inch highest prices for the base model:

Brazil: $5,982.94

$5,982.94 Norway: $3,501.37

$3,501.37 Hungary: $3,466.76

$3,466.76 Sweden: $3,461.03

$3,461.03 Denmark: $3,401.25

AirPods 3 lowest prices:

United States: $179.00

$179.00 Hong Kong: $192.72

$192.72 Malaysia: $198.63

$198.63 Singapore: $199.30

$199.30 United Kingdom: $199.59

AirPods 3 highest prices:

Brazil: $434.95

$434.95 India: $245.58

$245.58 Sweden: $241.73

$241.73 Denmark: $241.68

$241.68 Hungary: $240.71

if you want to compare more countries, you can find the full comparison post about the new MacBook Pro here and AirPods 3 here.

Are you planning to get one of the two new Apple products? Are they more or less expensive in your country? Tell us in the comment section below.

