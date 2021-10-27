LinkedIn rolling out new filters to search for remote or in-person work, more

Popular job search platform LinkedIn today announced some updates aimed at improving the social network for new work models. Today’s update brings new filters for finding only remote or in-person work, as well as details about company policies related to vaccination or benefits.

Following research of 2,000 workers, LinkedIn found that 59% of respondents have experienced changes in their careers since the pandemic. The company says that the number of people transitioning in their jobs has increased by more than 50% compared to last year, and LinkedIn wants to make its platform even better for those who want to find a new job.

With the update, LinkedIn Job Search is getting more filters, which include options to search only for remote, hybrid, or in-person work. According to the company, the new filters are “designed to help job seekers discover opportunities that match their workplace preferences.”

Company Pages have also been updated to provide even more information about a company’s policies. As an example, users will now find details about vaccination requirements, return-to-office information, benefits, and more. Entrepreneurs and freelancers will also be able to share more details about their services directly from their LinkedIn profiles.

On a related note, LinkedIn highlights that the company is hosting a Career Summit today with events focused on career transformation.

LinkedIn is now rolling out these new features to users on its website and mobile app, including the iOS version available on the App Store.

