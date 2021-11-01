Roblox game played by the majority of US kids back after 3-day outage [U]

Update: The game is back online after a 3-day outage. The company says that restoring service may take a little time to roll out everywhere.

One of the most popular mobile games, Roblox, is down. The company is showing “Service disruption” for every platform: iOS app, Android app, Xbox and Avatar.

Roblox shows the issue on its status page.

Active incident: Major player drop. Affects User, Player, Creator. Website, Mobile App, Xbox App, Avatar. Many player experience are impacted. Update: We identify the root cause as internal system issue and work on the fix.

On the iPad app, users get logged out when they open the app, and there is no response when they try to login.

Roblox is one of four iOS games found to gross more than a million dollars a day.

According to data acquired by Finbold, as of June 2021, the top ten grossing iPhone games in the U.S. generate an estimated average of $11.2 million in daily revenue, equivalent to $336.2 million every month. Online game and game creation platform Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) tops the chart with estimated revenue of $3.01 million daily or $92 million monthly. Clash of Clans ranks a distant second with an estimated average of $1.8 million in daily revenue. The revenue includes in-app purchases and the purchase price of the game.

A large-scale study of app usage last year discovered that the majority of American and British kids use the app.

Roblox dominates in the US.and UK, where 54% and 51% of kids play, respectively. In Spain, only 17% do. Instead, kids in Spain currently prefer Brawl Stars […] In February 2020, this one game accounted for 81 minutes per day, on average […] During COVID-19 lockdowns, the kids who played Roblox increased their time spent in the game, up 31% [in the US].

Roblox found itself drawn into the Epic vs. Apple court case, and the company tried to stay out of it by declaring that it was an “experience” rather than a game.

