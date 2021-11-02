Netflix launches gaming service exclusively on Android, but iOS support is ‘on the way’

After hearing rumblings about Netlifx working on its gaming service this past summer, the media giant is officially jumping into the space with its first five mobile games. And as expected – with Apple’s App Store restrictions – Netflix had to launch its gaming service without iOS support but the company says it is “on the way.”

Netflix’s VP of Game Development, Mike Verdu shared the big news in a blog post today:

We love games, whether it’s physical games (Floor Is Lava), mind games (The Circle) or Squid Game😉. And we love entertaining our members. That’s why we’re excited to take our first step in launching Netflix games on mobile to the world. Starting today, members everywhere can play five mobile games: Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP), Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP), Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games), and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop). Whether you’re craving a casual game you can start from scratch or an immersive experience that lets you dig deeper into your favorite stories, we want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone. We’re in the early days of creating a great gaming experience, and we’re excited to take you on this journey with us.

No surprise as Apple has blocked gaming services by Microsoft, Facebook, and Google from entering the App Store, but the Netflix press release did confirm its gaming service launch is for Android only.

Our mobile games are currently available on Android devices when you log into your Netflix profile:

Members on an Android mobile phone will see a dedicated games row and games tab where you can select any game to download.

Members on an Android tablet will see a dedicated games row or be able to select games from the categories drop down menu to download and play.

Netflix notes that some of its games are available offline, but not all. Also, the games are currently not available when using a kids’ profile.

Netflix also says it’s working on creating a wide variety of titles for its service:

Just like our series, films and specials, we want to design games for any level of play and every kind of player, whether you’re a beginner or a lifelong gamer. And we’re just getting started. We’re excited to continue improving our mobile gaming experience and adding to our entertainment offering in the months ahead.

Interestingly, in the official press release, there was no mention of iOS support in the works. But the official Netflix Geeked Twitter account says it is “on the way.” Time will tell if that happens or in what capacity if it does.

🎮📱 Let the Games Begin📱🎮 Tomorrow, Netflix Games will start rolling out on the Netflix mobile app. First on Android, with iOS on the way. It’s early days, but we’re excited to start bringing you exclusive games, with no ads, no additional fees and no in-app purchases. pic.twitter.com/ofNGF4b8At — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 2, 2021

