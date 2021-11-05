9to5Mac Happy Hour 354: New 27-inch iMac Pro rumors, app sideloading, iPhone car crash detection

This week on Happy Hour, Zac had a chance to see the new MacBook Pro in person. Benjamin is still waiting (impatiently) for his to arrive. We also have Apple Silicon iMac Pro rumors to discuss, and some App Store policy news with Craig Federighi giving his propaganda presentation on the perils of app sideloading at the Web Summit.
Sponsored by BetterHelp: As a listener, you’ll get 10% off your first month by visiting our sponsor at BetterHelp.com/MacHappyHour.
Sponsored by ExpressVPN: Take back your Internet privacy today and get 3 months free with a 1-year package at ExpressVPN.com/HappyHour.
Sponsored by MacUpdater: Keep all your software up-to-date effortlessly. Download MacUpdater at corecode.io/happyhour. Get 10% off by using HAPPYHOURQ3 at checkout.
Sponsored by Survivor: Protect your iPhone 13 w/ Survivors new MagSafe collection and enter to win the iPhone 13 Pro.
Follow
Zac Hall @apollozac
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo
Read More
- New Tom Hanks movie ‘Finch’ now available to watch on Apple TV+
- Craig Federighi vehemently speaks out against iPhone sideloading in Web Summit keynote: ‘Sideloading is a cybercriminal’s best friend’
- Apple debuts new original podcast, the true crime series ‘Hooked’
- Netflix launches gaming service exclusively on Android, but iOS support is ‘on the way’
- Hands-on with Apple’s fresh new HomePod mini colors
- MacBook Pro Diary: M1 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro first impressions
- Report: iPhone and Apple Watch to add new ‘crash detection’ feature that auto-dials 911
- Leaker claims iMac Pro with M1 Pro/M1 Max chips, ProMotion mini-LED display, and more slated for first half of 2022
Listen to more Happy Hour Episodes
Subscribe
Listen to more 9to5 Podcasts
- Stacktrace
- Apple @ Work
- Alphabet Scoop
- Electrek
- The Buzz Podcast
- Space Explored
- Rapid Unscheduled Discussions
Enjoy the podcast?
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Happy Hour!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.