9to5Mac Happy Hour 354: New 27-inch iMac Pro rumors, app sideloading, iPhone car crash detection

This week on Happy Hour, Zac had a chance to see the new MacBook Pro in person. Benjamin is still waiting (impatiently) for his to arrive. We also have Apple Silicon iMac Pro rumors to discuss, and some App Store policy news with Craig Federighi giving his propaganda presentation on the perils of app sideloading at the Web Summit.

