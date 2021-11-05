Rare and rad ‘Death Star’ iPhone 4 prototype revealed in new video

It’s not uncommon for Apple’s devices to vary from the prototype to final production version but a rare and interesting prototype has just surfaced that is very different from the iPhone 4 Apple ended up selling. Check out the video below for a close look at the “Death Star” iPhone 4.

YouTuber DongleBookPro just posted a hands-on video with the very rare iPhone 4 prototype and it includes a number of interesting differences compared to what Apple ended up shipping to consumers. It also looks super rad!

Okay, first off, what’s up with the Death Star logo on the back? DongleBookPro says Apple was allegedly trying to keep iPhone 4 details from leaking and used the Deathstar logo on the back to try and trick would-be leakers that it was a knock-off Star Wars-inspired iPhone instead of a legit prototype.

Other notable differences with the Death Star iPhone prototype include:

No Retina display

No visible screws

Totally different camera

Earliest build of iOS 4 ever seen

Unreleased clear case

Check out the full hands-on look below:

