UFC 268 including the welterweight title bout is set for Saturday, November 6 at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT at Madison Square Garden in NYC. Here’s how to watch Usman vs Covington 2 on the web, iPhone, Apple TV, and more.

Below we’ll look at how to watch Usman vs Covington with ESPN+, as well as what you can watch with the UFC app and the Fight Pass subscription. UFC main card fights are exclusive to PPV through ESPN in the US, and you’ll need an ESPN+ subscription.

For new customers, there’s a deal to get both a year of ESPN+ and access to UFC 268 at a 35% discount ($89.98, reg. $129). If you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, the fight costs $69.99.

Other UFC 268 fights include Namajunas vs Zhang, Edgar vs Vera, and more. Early prelims kick off at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT, with the main event set for 10 pm ET/9 pm CT/7 pm PT.

How to watch Usman vs Covington 2 UFC 268 on iPhone, Apple TV, web, more

Watch on ESPN+

If you’re not an ESPN+ customer yet:

Get access to UFC 268 and a year of ESPN+ at a 35% discount (you’ll create an ESPN+ account as part of the process) To watch Usman vs Covington 2, head to the ESPN app on your Apple (or other) device or log in on the web Choose the ESPN+ tab (or type in UFC in the ESPN app search bar) Look for UFC Usman vs Covington 2

Alternatively, you can buy UFC 268 on a Mac or PC here and watch on any supported device, including the web.

Buy access to the fight for $69.99 To watch, open the ESPN app on your Apple (or other) device or log in on the web Head to the ESPN+ tab Look for UFC Usman vs Covington 2

Watch on the UFC app

If you want some access to UFC and extra content, you can sign up for UFC Fight Pass that goes from $9.99/month. However, Fight Pass only offers access to the prelims, while Usman vs Covington 2 will require a PPV purchase with ESPN+.

The UFC app is available for Apple TV, iPhone, and iPad. But there’s no longer support for the third-gen Apple TV.

Top image via UFC.com

