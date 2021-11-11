Apple exec explains the creation of its Shot on iPhone campaign

One of the most important campaigns for the iPhone is “Shot on iPhone.” It started in 2014, and in a new interview with Adweek, Apple VP Tor Myhren explained how the company created it.

Envisioned from the start for outdoor placement, “Shot on iPhone” was “a ridiculously simple idea,” Myhren said, “based on behavior we were seeing with people posting their photos and hashtagging them in different ways.”

Not only did Apple create the official way to share photos taken with an iPhone, but the executive also explained why outdoor placement is so important for the company:

“We absolutely love outdoor,” Myhren said. “It breaks all the rules of today’s fast and temporary and fractured digital culture. It’s static, it doesn’t move, it’s singular—all the things that most of marketing nowadays is not.”

Although the Shot on iPhone campaign started as a “ridiculously simple idea,” it’s also become one of Apple’s most recognizable and important campaigns. The company created content, commissioned artists and photographers, selected users’ pictures, and also partnered with celebrities Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga to create music videos.

Adweek also reiterates that the Shot on iPhone has been so successful that it expanded into “digital video, TV spots, and social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram Stories.”

“When you have a platform that’s this rich,” Myhren said, “it’s boundless where it can go.”

To read more about the interview, click here. You can find below some of the most important Shot on iPhone contents from Apple through these years:

