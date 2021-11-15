Apple updates Dark Sky weather app with Apple Watch bug fixes and more

Apple acquired the popular hyperlocal weather app Dark Sky back in March of 2020, and the app is currently slated to be shut down at the end of 2022. Nonetheless, the app continues to receive updates with bug fixes, performance improvements, and other tweaks despite the looming shutdown.

Apple today has rolled out version 6.8.7 of Dark Sky for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. This is the app’s second update in 2021, and the fourth since Apple’s acquisition was announced.

This update includes a fix for an issue that could cause weather information to appear blank. It also addresses an Apple Watch bug. Here are the full release notes from Apple:

Fixes an issue that could cause weather information for current location to appear blank

Addresses an issue on Apple Watch that could cause current location to be incorrect

Stability and performance improvements

According to the Dark Sky website, the Dark Sky app, website, and API are slated to be shut down by the end of 2022. Notably, Apple added a variety of Dark Sky-like features to the built-in Weather app with iOS 15 this year, including a new design, precipitation notifications, and more.

Dark Sky is available on the App Store as a $3.99 download, with dedicated apps for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. Are you still a loyal Dark Sky user? Let us know down in the comments!

H/t Dan Seifert

