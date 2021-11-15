Snapchat signs deal with Sony Music to bring even more songs to its platform

Snapchat this week struck a deal with Sony Music to bring even more songs to its camera platform, as the company prefers to call it. While the terms of the deal were not disclosed, Snapchat is now a partner with all three major record labels, including Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group.

The deal between Snap Inc. and Sony Music was first revealed by Variety, but the amount of money behind the deal is unknown.

The partnership should increase the number of songs available for Snapchat users to add to their Snaps and Stories. As noted by the report, songs such as Kygo’s Whitney Houston remix, Calvin Harris and Rag’n’Bone Man’s “Giant,” and G-Eazy and Halsey’s “Him and I” are under Sony Music’s rights.

Snap has struck a licensing deal with Sony Music Entertainment — which means the music of all three major labels/ publishers and many indies is now available on the platform (which prefers to be called a camera company, not a social media network). Those partners include Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, Universal Music Publishing Group, Warner Chappell, Kobalt, BMG and many others.

On a related note, Snapchat is also bringing the Sounds on Snap feature to AR Lenses for the first time. Soon creators will be able to embed songs in AR Lenses, which are pre-made effects for photos and videos. With this change, AR Lenses will have their own songs by default.

There are no details on when the new songs will be added to Snapchat’s catalog, or when Sounds on Snap will be made available for AR Lenses.

