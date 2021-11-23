Roborock smart vacuums and mops see massive price drops for Black Friday at up to $290 off

The Roborock Black Friday smart robotic vacuum and mop deals have arrived with some of the best prices ever. Roborock has quickly become one of the best options in the robotic cleaning business, and just about all of its most popular models are now much more affordable for the holidays. You’re looking at up to $290 in savings and new all-time lows on some of the most capable and intelligent options on the market. Combination vacuum and mops, the flagship model with the auto-empty bin, Siri voice command-ready cleaning bots, and more are all on tap in this year’s Roborock Black Friday smart robotic vacuum and mop sale. Head below as we break down each deal.

Roborock S7/S7+ robot vacuum and mop

The flagship Roborock S7 and S7+ robot vacuums and mops are seeing some of the largest discounts ever for Black Friday this year. Alongside 2500Pa of suction power to easily pull dirt and debris from multiple floor types, an upgraded main brush hugs the floor to agitate the most stubborn messes, while the large capacity 5,200mAh motor provides up to three hours of uninterrupted cleaning (in quiet mode).

From there, the Roborock S7/S7+ features built-in Sonic mopping that scrubs up to 3,000 times per minute to disintegrate dirt with double the power of previous-generation versions. Built-in VibraRise tech automatically lifts the mop when returning to the dock to avoid getting carpets wet and when in a difficult spot to ensure your floors don’t get damaged.

The S7+ model also features the Roborock auto-empty dock that can carry up to eight weeks of dust and dirt before you need to really do anything, allowing for a truly autonomous cleaning experience. You’re looking at a HEPA-rated self-emptying dustbin that filters, traps, and helps to remove 99.99% of allergens and airborne pollutants from your family’s home. A swift pull of the bag seals it shut for simple and hygienic disposal when it’s time. Regularly $950, you can now score the S7+ for $719.99 shipped, or $230 off the going rate. If you’re in the market for a high-end smart cleaning experience, you’ll definitely want to take a closer look here.

Roborock S7+ robot vacuum and mop with auto-empty $720 (Reg. $950)

Roborock S7 robot vacuum and mop $455 (Reg. $650)

S7-compatible auto empty dock add-on $299

***Note: Stock is running low on the S7+ at Amazon but it is available direct from Roborock at the same price. Alternatively you could score the S7 standard and purchase the auto empty dock separately to achieve nearly identical setup.

Roborock S4 MAX

The official Roborock Amazon storefront is now offering the brand’s best vacuum-only option, the S4 MAX, for $279.99 shipped. You’re looking at a sizable $150 or 34% price drop here from the regular $430 listing. Alongside 2000Pa of suction power with an automatic boost for pulling debris from deep within your carpets, it boasts a 180-minute runtime before it returns itself the included charging dock to finish the job when it’s ready – requiring little to no effort on your part to get the entire home clean no matter how large it is. Compatible with both voice commands and full-on smartphone control, the Roborock S4 MAX makes use of LiDAR navigation for multi-floor mapping, and loads of customizations, including no-go zones, selective room cleaning, scheduling, and more. This is easily one of the best vacuum-only options in the Roborock lineup, and it just got $150 less expensive.

Roborock S4 MAX LiDAR Robot Vacuum $280 (Reg. $430)

Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum and Mop

Next up we are taking a look at the most budget-friendly option in the holiday sale, the Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum and Mop. But this is a more than capable option that hits well above its pay grade with neat Z-shape cleaning, auto-return charging, app and voice control support (via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant gear), and a large capacity 5,200mAh battery that provides enough energy to clean up to 2,152-square foot space. It will return to the dock to juice back up when needed and then pick up right where it left off.

The regularly $380 cleaning bot has now dropped to a far more affordable $220 price tag for the holidays while providing both autonomous vacuuming and moping, leaving those floors sparkling clean for the holidays and beyond.

Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum and Mop $220 (Reg. $380)

Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop

This year’s deal on the Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop has to be one of the best Black Friday offers the brand has on tap. This high-end $600 robot vacuum just dropped down to $359.99 for Black Friday and the holidays, offering a solid 40% price drop and one of the better prices we have seen since it hit store shelves.

Precision LiDAR mapping joins neat Z-shape cleaning patterns once again, offering a tidy and focused cleaning experience with loads of smart features and customizations. Smartphone and voice control (Alexa and Siri) are ready and waiting with no-go zones, multi-floor mapping, and scheduling, so the floors are clean before you even get home to see them. You’ll find 2,000Pa of suction power to rid your floors of dust before the long-range 180ml adjustable water tank kicks in to mop up to 1,610-square feet of your home at a time.

Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop $360 (Reg. $600)

Roborock S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum Cleaner with ReactiveAI

But the Roborock Black Friday and holiday price drops don’t stop there. The Roborock S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum Cleaner with ReactiveAI and Intelligent Mopping is also now a massive $290 off the going rate while providing one of the smartest cleaning experiences in the lineup. A pair of built-in cameras allow owners to keep an eye on pets and the general goings-on around the house from anywhere:

Introducing the dual cameras, Roborock S6 MaxV can see obstacles such as pet waste, cables, chair legs in its path, instead of getting caught on an obstacle or causing a mess, it will avoid the obstruction and clean without interruption. With infrared imaging, MaxV can also see in the dark.

That’s on top of “10 No-Go Zones, 10 No-Mop Zones, and 10 Invisible Barriers on every level,” 2,500Pa suction power, and the ability to clean up to 2,580-square feet of space in one go.

Roborock S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum Cleaner $460 (Reg. $750)

And more…

We are also tracking one of the best deals ever on the brand H7 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner at $140 off. There is also a $170 price drop on the S5 MAX Robot Vacuum and Mop with voice commands, 2,000Pa suction power, and LiDAR mapping.

Roborock H7 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner $360 (Reg. $500)

S5 MAX Robot Vacuum and Mop $380 (Reg. $550)

