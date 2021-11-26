Save up to $4,000 on BLUETTI portable power stations, solar panels, more with Black Friday discounts

Black Friday has finally arrived, and it’s now time to to take a look at ways you can keep your home (or campsite) powered at some of the year’s best prices. The official BLUETTI Black Friday sale is now here, delivering some of the largest discounts the company has ever offered. Ranging from the whole-home AC300 and B300 portable power stations setup to the lower-cost portable alternatives, we outline the best deals on BLUETTI for Black Friday 2021 down below

BLUETTI offers up to $4,000 in savings for Black Friday

When it comes to BLUETTI, the AC300 and B300 modular power system is the company’s flagship offering. Designed to run your entire home in the case of a power outage, leveraging all of the company’s latest tech even offers 240V power with up to 6,000W and nearly 25,000Wh of capacity available.

The AC300 unit is made to accept up to four B300 battery packs, packing a combined 12,288Wh of total capacity. However, you can leverage the new Fusion Box Pro to double that storage, which means you can run refrigerators, washers/dryers, and sometimes even an air conditioner/heater all when the power grid is down.

When it comes to keeping your home running during the day, BLUETTI’s AC300 and B300 can accept an “unrivaled” 2400W of solar input to easily power your entire home when the sun’s out, and also keep the lights on once the moon takes its place. In addition to this, you can even use the AC300 and B300 paired together as a 24/7 uninterrupted power supply to ensure that your lights never actually go out, since the system will automatically kick in if the power shuts off.

Another place that BLUETTI excels here is that the AC300 and B300 offer portability not found in other models. While they can easily run your entire home, it’s also possible to toss the batteries and solar panels into the back of your truck to take on the jobsite or even out camping. BLUETTI uses top-of-the-line LPT cells, meaning that the B300 battery modules can last for up to 3,500 cycles. This means that if you use one full cycle a day (which likely won’t happen,) the B300 will last nearly 10 years before it sees any meaningful degradation.

When unexpected strikes, have the BLUETTI AC200 MAX by your side

Maybe a whole-home solution like the AC300 and B300 is a bit overkill for your needs. In those circumstances, the AC200 MAX and B230 could fit your setup better. As an upgraded version of the AC200, the AC200 MAX has a 2,048Wh capacity which can be paired with additional units for up to 8,192Wh of juice to keep your essentials running when the unexpected strikes.

Made to be ready whenever you need it, the AC200 MAX and B230 can also recover up to 80% of its charge in around two hours using nothing but sunlight, should you have the proper solar setup on hand. This means you can easily juice back up mid-day before the night strikes and be ready to stay warm even when the power’s out, all while leveraging a compact and affordable power solution.

Harness the sun to recharge your batteries with PV120 or PV200 solar panels

While you can easily pick up large bundles that include portable power stations and solar setups alike, maybe you just want the panels themselves to either outfit an existing system or bolster your setup to have a greater capacity. That’s where the BLUETTI PV120 and PV200 portable solar panel systems come to play.

With their improved shading performance, the PV120 and PV200 solar panel systems are made to work in just about every condition. Plus, once you’re done recharging a battery, just fold up the solar panel and stow them away for the next time you need to plug back up. It really is that simple.

BLUETTI’s PV120 and PV200 portable solar panels are up to 20% off for Black Friday

More Bluetti Black Friday Deals

Rounding out Bluetti’s Black Friday deals, you can score hundreds of dollars off the company’s more compact and portable batteries.

This includes the EB150 and EB240, which can output up to 1000W of power and charge devices with AC or DC power. Bluetti’s EB55 and EB70 deliver 700W of output while the AC50S, one of the brand’s most affordable offerings, can deliver 300W of portable power for working on the go.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: