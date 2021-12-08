Twitter testing new ways to add warning labels to tweets, redesigned TikTok-like Explore tab

Twitter is rolling out new features for users to test. One of them is the ability to apply one-time warnings to photos and videos tweeted. According to Twitter’s Safety account, the app is testing “an option for some of you to add a one-time warning to photos and videos you Tweet out to help those who might want the warning.”

Before this test started, users had to claim that all their tweets are sensitive. Now, they will be able to label only some of the tweets as sensitive for some audiences.

When adding an image, for example, click on the three dots, then on the little flag on the lower right corner and check the box that better fits your content: “Nudity,” “Violence,” or just “Sensitive.”

The Verge notes:

If you fail to flag content when you post sensitive material, Twitter will — as it has already been doing — rely on user reports to decide whether or not your content should have a warning. In addition to its content warning experiment, Twitter announced that it’s trying out a “human-first” way to handle the reporting process. Instead of asking the user what rules the tweet is breaking, it will give the user the chance to describe what exactly happened, and based on that response, it will determine a specific violation.

Not only that but today, the company also announced a new Explore tab for “some of you” in “certain countries” who use Twitter in English on Android and iOS.

With this revamped tab, the Explore section will consist of a “For You” tab and a “Trending” tab. Users can still reply, retweet, like, or share the information. Although the company isn’t very clear, it’s likely that this new Explore section will work just like TikTok, so you can just swipe between new content.

As of now, it’s unclear when these features will be available to all users. Were you able to test any of them already? Let us know in the comment section below.

Related:

*checks Explore tab* If it’s looking different, then you’re in our latest test: a new Explore experience to help you discover the best content that’s trending. Available in certain countries for some of you who use Twitter in English on Android and iOS. pic.twitter.com/PGQwMT8r8B — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) December 8, 2021

People use Twitter to discuss what’s happening in the world, which sometimes means sharing unsettling or sensitive content. We’re testing an option for some of you to add one-time warnings to photos and videos you Tweet out, to help those who might want the warning. pic.twitter.com/LCUA5QCoOV — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) December 7, 2021

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: