Get up to $200 off Macs + 30% off the best Apple accessories for the holidays at Simply Mac

As North America’s largest Apple Premier Partner, Simply Mac not only offers Apple-certified repairs and sells the latest Apple products, it also carries over 1,000 Apple accessories. Keep reading for a look at the best Apple accessories at up to 30% off this holiday season as well as up to $200 off Macs at Simply Mac.

Grab up to 30% off Apple accessories and up to $200 off Macs

From now until December 13, Simply Mac is offering big discounts on a range of the best accessories (as well as free shipping in the US), making it easy to give someone you love a complete Apple experience.

And if you’re looking to gift a Mac, you’ll find discounts up to $200 at Simply Mac on some of the latest models, including:

30% off Incase Dots Hardshell Cases for Mac – Protect that holiday gift with a stylish hardshell case at a heck of a price.

25% off Beats Flex – Have someone that wants to enjoy incredible audio quality and loves to stay active? Don’t look any further. The Beats Flex is the best active headphones on the market. And now it’s 25% off

– Have someone that wants to enjoy incredible audio quality and loves to stay active? Don’t look any further. The Beats Flex is the best active headphones on the market. And now it’s 25% off 30% off Braven BRVS-S – Have a teenager that wants to bring their music to the pool or beach? The Braven BRVS-S is a waterproof speaker that packs the punch your teenager wants.

– Have a teenager that wants to bring their music to the pool or beach? The Braven BRVS-S is a waterproof speaker that packs the punch your teenager wants. 25% off Native Union AirPods Pro Case – Keep your AirPods protected while making sure everyone knows whose AirPods they are with the colorful Native Union Pro case.

– Keep your AirPods protected while making sure everyone knows whose AirPods they are with the colorful Native Union Pro case. 25% Satechi – Have a techy in the house? They are going to love Satechi products. From mice to keyboards to iMac stands, Satechi makes beautiful products at a price that is hard to beat. Now save 25% more off that already low price.

– Have a techy in the house? They are going to love Satechi products. From mice to keyboards to iMac stands, Satechi makes beautiful products at a price that is hard to beat. Now save 25% more off that already low price. 10% Off Apple Watch Bands – Don’t just get them an Apple Watch! Get them the flexibility to make it their own with a new Apple Watch Band at 10% off retail.

This list just scratches the surface of the deals Simply Mac is running this holiday season, so check out everything on sale at Simply Mac’s website or in-person at your local store.

Also, be sure to sign up for Simply Mac’s email list to be the first to learn about its huge Super Saturday event set for December 18.

Apple-certified repair at Simply Mac

Been putting off a repair for one of your Apple devices? All Simply Mac stores feature Apple-certified technicians and accept walk-ins. That goes for in-warranty and out-of-warranty Apple repairs. And you always have the option to book an appointment too!

With more than 1,000 Apple accessories online and in every store, Simply Mac has everything to protect and enhance iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch from cases and screen protectors to hubs, adapters, cables, and more.

Simply Mac also offers protection plans for Mac and iPad including accidental damage and theft coverage with new lower prices and no deductibles.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: