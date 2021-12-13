Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.6.2 and Catalina update with security fixes

Along with macOS Monterey 12.1, on Monday Apple released updates to previous versions of its desktop operating system. The company is now rolling out macOS Big Sur 11.6.2 to users, as well as a macOS Catalina update with security fixes.

According to the company on its official website, macOS Big Sur 11.6.2 fixes a security breach that could let malicious apps bypass the Gatekeeper check – which is macOS’ security system for preventing malicious or unidentified apps from running.

Other exploits were fixed with the update – including two breaches in Bluetooth – that could lead to the execution of arbitrary code.

In addition to macOS Big Sur 11.6.2, Apple today also released Security Update 2021-008 for macOS Catalina users. The update includes the same security fixes found in macOS Big Sur 11.6.2 and also in macOS Monterey 12.1. Such updates are important for users who for some reason cannot update their Macs to the latest version of macOS.

In order to update a Mac, open the System Preferences app and click the Software Update menu.

