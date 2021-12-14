Apple TV+ app rolling out to Sky Q boxes in Europe

As part of a deal announced earlier this year with parent company Comcast, Sky satellite TV customers will soon have access to the Apple TV+ app through their Sky Q set-top box.

The app is beginning to roll out to Sky Q customers today, and will be available on Sky Glass TVs in a few weeks. It joins competing streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime already featured on the Sky platform. Sky Go will arrive as an app on Apple TV+ next year.

The app experience on Sky is the version of the TV app that is stripped down to only offer TV+ originals, as we have previously seen appear on older Samsung and LG smart TVs. This means customers can stream Apple TV+ shows and movies, but access to other Apple TV Channels or iTunes Store content is not possible.

As part of Apple and Comcast’s agreement, Apple TV+ will also soon be available on Xfinity in the United States.

