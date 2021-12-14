Apple TV+ app rolling out to Sky Q boxes in Europe

- Dec. 14th 2021 5:41 am PT

0

As part of a deal announced earlier this year with parent company Comcast, Sky satellite TV customers will soon have access to the Apple TV+ app through their Sky Q set-top box.

The app is beginning to roll out to Sky Q customers today, and will be available on Sky Glass TVs in a few weeks. It joins competing streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime already featured on the Sky platform. Sky Go will arrive as an app on Apple TV+ next year.

The app experience on Sky is the version of the TV app that is stripped down to only offer TV+ originals, as we have previously seen appear on older Samsung and LG smart TVs. This means customers can stream Apple TV+ shows and movies, but access to other Apple TV Channels or iTunes Store content is not possible.

As part of Apple and Comcast’s agreement, Apple TV+ will also soon be available on Xfinity in the United States.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that accesses the Apple TV+ service ($4.99 per month), Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Amazon Prime, and countless other entertainment apps.

About the Author

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.
iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.