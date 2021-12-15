Apple shares special claymation Ted Lasso holiday short on TV+ and YouTube

Apple has just shared an adorable claymation holiday short for their hit show Ted Lasso on Apple TV+ and YouTube. The short is titled “Ted Lasso – The Missing Christmas Mustache” and is free for anyone to watch. It features voice work from the main cast including Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Nick Mohammed, Juno Temple, and Brendan Hunt.

You can watch the special episode over on the Apple TV app or watch it on YouTube. We’ve even embedded the special below for you to watch right away. All of the characters have been recreated in clay and they look amazing. They each hold onto their personalities while adapting to an entirely different visual style.

The short is just under 5 minutes long and features a story where Ted loses his signature mustache. He and his team must find his mustache before his video call with his son.

