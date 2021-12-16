Sci-fi workplace thriller Severance coming to Apple TV+ on February 18

Adam Scott, Britt Lower, John Turturro, Christopher Walken and Patricia Arquette star in a new Apple TV+ series directed by Ben Stiller, called “Severance’. In the show, employees at Lumon Industries elect to change their brain memory system to isolate what goes on at home from what goes on at work.

Apple announced today that the first season of Severance will begin streaming on February 18. The show is expected to highlight the ramifications of what might happen if society adopted a one-sided work-life balance. Over the course of the show, Mark (played by Adam Scott) will come to realize the true nature of his work.

Apple ordered Severance to series in late 2019. In addition to directing Severance, Ben Stiller is also attached as an executive producer on an upcoming Apple TV+ comedy ‘High Desert’.

Watch the teaser for the new series here:

Apple TV+ has been on a bit of a roll this week with new show announcements, as it begins to unveil its 2022 content slate. Yesterday, Apple announced that crime thriller ‘Suspicion’ starring Uma Thurman will debut on February 4.

