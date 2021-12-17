9to5Mac Gift Guide: The best last-minute tech gifts priced under $100

Even though more products than usual are back-ordered until after Christmas, it’s not too late to snap up some excellent tech gifts in time for this holiday season. Read on for 9to5Mac recommendations for last-minute tech gifts under $100 that should make it to your door by December 25.

Logitech MX Master wireless mouse

The Logitech MX Master wireless mouse is one of my favorite accessories of all time. It features an ergonomic design that pairs perfectly with the Mac, and you can customize the entire user experience with Logitech Options on macOS. If you’re looking for a more ergonomic and versatile mouse than the Magic Mouse or a trackpad, this is it.

The Logitech MX Master is available for $60 and should arrive before Christmas. The Logitech MX Master 3 is a newer and pricier choice with similar features, and it is also currently in stock for delivery prior to December 25.

Finally, a third mouse option is the Logitech MX Anywhere 3, which features a more compact design than the MX Master or MX Master 3. It’s available for $80 and should arrive before Christmas as well.

AirPods 2

Yes, that’s right. You can still get AirPods delivered in time for Christmas and for under $100. While they aren’t the latest and greatest AirPods Pro or AirPods 3, second-generation AirPods are in stock at Target and ready to ship for $99.

AirPods 2 are an excellent choice for entering the truly wireless earbuds game on a budget. They feature deep integration with all Apple devices, as well as what Apple refers to as a universal fit, which many people prefer over AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro.

AirPods alternatives

You won’t be able to find AirPods for under $50, but if you’re set on giving truly wireless earbuds this holiday season, there are some affordable alternatives that are in stock and ready to ship.

Our favorite AirPods alternatives under $50 are the Anker Soundcore Liberty. These truly wireless earbuds offer Bluetooth 5 connectivity, IPX7 waterproofing, a charging case, and over five hours of listening time. You can currently pick them up for under $40 on Amazon. Read our full review here.

Keychron K2 mechanical keyboard

If you know someone considering entering the world of mechanical keyboards, the Keychron K2 wireless bluetooth/USB wired keyboard is an excellent choice. It comes in at under $100 and is designed for the Mac.

You can learn more about the Keychron K2 in our full review.

Twelve South AirFly

If you know that the person you’re shopping for will be getting AirPods or other Bluetooth headphones as a gift this year, one excellent accessory is the Twelve South AirFly. It’s generally available for under $40, and it allows you to connect any pair of wireless headphones to wired headphone jacks, such as on a plane, in a car, or in a gym.

Twelve South also offers the AirFly Pro for sharing with two devices, and it is also in stock for delivery before Christmas.

HomePod mini

Your mileage may vary with shipping on this one, but Best Buy currently shows that the space gray HomePod mini is in stock and will arrive to most buyers by December 23. At $99, the HomePod mini is an excellent smart speaker choice for Apple fans.

Apple Stores are also carrying the HomePod mini, and you can get it (depending on availability) for pick-up at your local store and for delivery in many markets. Again, your mileage may vary, but if you can track one down, the HomePod mini is an excellent gift for Apple users.

HomeKit accessories

One of the most popular ways to enter the HomeKit ecosystem is with a smart light strip. There are a variety of options, but one of our favorites is the meross light strip because it doesn’t require a hub of any sort.

What this means is that meross doesn’t rely on an Ethernet bridge to connect to your Wi-Fi network and talk to HomeKit. Simply connect the power source and follow the normal HomeKit set up process in Apple’s Home app. You can find the meross light strip on Amazon.

Amazon Kindle

For the book lovers in your life, there is no better gift than a Kindle. While most of the various Kindle models are backordered beyond Christmas, you can still get a Kindle in certified refurbished condition for under $50 delivered before Christmas.

This Kindle features a built-in front light for reading indoors, outdoors, and at night. There are 8GB of storage built in for housing thousands of books and a glare-free display.

Wireless chargers and MagSafe

Last but not least, wireless chargers are some of the most popular and useful accessories for iPhone and AirPods owners nowadays. There are still a number of different options available for delivery before December 25, including Apple’s own MagSafe charger for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 users.

Speaking of MagSafe accessories, you can also pick up the Belkin 2-in-1 MagSafe wireless charger from Amazon for under $100 in black or white with delivery before Christmas.

