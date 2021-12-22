Apple Watch Series 7 on sale from $339 in today’s best deals, 10.2-inch iPad $30 off, more

We’ve made it halfway through the workweek, and all of today’s best deals are headlined by the Apple Watch Series 7 on sale from $339. That’s alongside the latest 10.2-inch iPad at $30 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 7 fall to new all-time lows of $60 off

Amazon is currently offering the best prices we’ve seen to date on the all-new Apple Watch Series 7 lineup. Right now, the 45mm GPS model is down to $379. Normally fetching $429, you’re looking at $49 in savings while beating our previous mention to mark a new all-time low. Additional models are also on sale, starting at $339, taking $60 off.

If the other discounts we’ve seen throughout the rest of the holiday shopping season weren’t enough to catch your eye, today’s sale certainly should. As the latest fitness tracker to join the lineup, the Apple Watch Series 7 arrives with some notable improvements over its predecessors. Headlined by the noticeably larger screen, there’s now added IP6X dust resistance to pair with the usual fitness tracking features. There’s also a new fast-charging mode, which can deliver enough charge to wear overnight in just eight minutes. Here’s how it compares to the previous generation models.

Latest 10.2-inch iPad sees rare $30 discount

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s new 9th-generation 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 256GB for $449. Normally fetching $479, this is quite the rare $30 discount following over a month of out-of-stock listings and delayed shipping times. You’re also looking at one of the very first price cuts yet and a match of the all-time low.

The newest entry to the entry-level iPad lineup arrives with much of the same form-factor as before, just with some notable improvements. For starters, there is a new A13 Bionic chip at the center of the experience which is said to be 20% faster than its predecessor. That extra power enters in some additional features like True Tone support for the 10.2-inch screen alongside Center Stage in the new 12MP ultrawide camera that automatically adjusts the crop and zoom of your selfie camera depending on who and where they are in the shot. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Save $100 on DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo at an all-time low

B&H is now offering the DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo for $299. With delivery slated before Christmas, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings while dropping to match our previous Black Friday mention for the all-time low.

DJI Mavic Mini features a three-axis motorized gimbal to deliver ”ultra-smooth” 2.7K Quad HD videos thanks to its onboard 12MP camera. Each of the three included batteries will net you 30 minutes of flight time, which rounds out the package alongside some additional accessories and a carrying case to store everything in. You can also get a closer look in our review.

