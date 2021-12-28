Smart playlist app ‘Next’ now available on Mac thanks to Catalyst

The smart playlist maker and Apple Music client Next is now available for Mac users as a free update for those who already have the iPhone or iPad apps purchased. Using the power of Mac Catalyst, Sorcererhat is extending the places where you can use Next, a perfect companion for Apple Music subscribers or those Apple users who have a local library on their iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

Next for Mac has all the features that users already love on iPhone and iPad — Magic DJ mixes, playlists, multitasking, widgets, Dark Mode, and even support for the new Shortcuts app on macOS Monterey.

With Next for Mac, users will have a similar experience to the iPhone or iPad versions. Of course, the app takes full advantage of macOS so you can use it like any other Mac app.

Next launched toward the end of 2019 for iPhone users. Then, in 2021, the developers created an iPad version taking advantage of the bigger screen, split view, sidebar, and more. Now it’s expanding to a greater audience of Mac users.

Unlike other third-party Apple Music apps that are already available, Next isn’t precisely an alternative player to the built-in app. Instead, the app focuses on helping users discover more about their music library with automatically generated dynamic playlists.

At the beginning of 2021, Next introduced a new Throwback Thursday notifications feature for forgotten songs. With that, every Thursday, users are reminded of a song they once loved that they haven’t listened to in a while. Apart from the #tbt feature, there’s also a “Forgotten Songs” playlist:

Whether you’re feeling nostalgic or just seeking classics, listening to old favorites is always a pleasant trip to the past. The playlist Forgotten Songs helps you browse and rediscover hits that you used to play a lot but got buried in your music library. And Next #tbt can send you a notification every Thursday remembering you about a song from your playlist.

Next is available on the App Store for $4.99 as a one-time purchase. It’s worth mentioning that the app requires an Apple Music subscription or songs stored in the Music app. If you already have Next, the Mac version is free.

