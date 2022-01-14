AirPods 3 return to all-time low of $140 in today’s best deals, plus iPhone 12 cases from $10, more

Heading into the weekend, all of today’s best deals are headlined by Apple’s AirPods 3 returning to the all-time low of $140. That’s alongside official iPhone 12 series MagSafe cases from $10 and Apple’s white 12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard at $49 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s new AirPods 3 return to all-time low of $140

Amazon is now offering the all-new Apple AirPods 3 for $140. Marking a return to the all-time low from its usual $179 going rate, you’re looking at a match of the price we last saw following Black Friday over a month ago.

Apple’s latest earbuds just launched back in October of last year and most notably arrive with a redesigned casing that takes a page out of the pro version’s book. While you’re ditching the silicone eartips, AirPods 3 arrive with much of the same Spatial Audio support, as well as added water-resistance for tagging along on runs or workouts. Plus, there’s the nifty new MagSafe charging case that provides 30 hours of listening to complete the package. Head below for more.

Apple’s official iPhone 12/Pro/Max/mini MagSafe cases from $10

Cricket Wireless is now discounting a selection of Apple’s official iPhone 12/Pro/Max/mini cases from $10. Our top pick is the iPhone 12/Pro Silicone MagSafe Case for $25. While you’d more typically pay $49, today’s offer marks a new all-time low at nearly 50% off while undercutting our previous mention by $12.

Apple’s official silicone case wraps your iPhone 12 or 12 Pro in a premium soft-touch finish that’s coated in a microfiber lining on the inside. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging here, as well.

Apple’s white 12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard $49 off

Amazon is now offering Apple’s white Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $300. Delivering a new all-time low from its usual $349 price tag at a penny under our previous mention, today’s offer amounts to $49 in savings. This is also one of the very first price cuts we’ve seen on the new colorway, too.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard was just refreshed alongside of the all-new M1 iPad Pros with a tweaked design to accommodate the slightly thicker tablets. Though the most notable of changes is that the accessory now comes in white, delivering a sleek appearance to complement your tablet – otherwise, the entire experience is much the same as before. The unique floating hinge design pairs with Smart Connector support and a built-in USB-C to refuel your device, as well as a backlight keyboard and built-in trackpad to complete the feature set. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

