Likely new iPhone SE and iPad Air models appear in Eurasian database

The Eurasian Economic Commission database has been a common source of Apple leaks in recent years, with the company legally required to report upcoming products that use encryption technology to the institution.

As spotted by Consomac, the database is now revealing new model numbers for new iPhone and iPad models, which most likely represent the upcoming iPhone SE and iPad Air revisions, rumored to be launching in the coming months.

The new iPhone model numbers are A2595, A2783, and A2784. The new entrants on the iPad side are A2436, A2696, A2759, A2437, A2591, A2757, A2761, and A2766.

Unfortunately, the Consomac registrations only mention vague descriptions of the products (“smartphone” and “tablet”), so we have to use guesswork to associate the model numbers to products. At least on the iPhone side, it seems pretty likely that these are SKUs of the upcoming iPhone SE.

The time between model numbers appearing on the database and the products shipping varies a lot, but the average is about three months. Previous rumors had indicated that the new iPhone SE and iPad Air would launch in the March/April timeframe, so this fits.

We aren’t expecting a lot of surprises in terms of what’s new for these hardware generations. According to the most recent rumors, the new iPhone SE model will feature the same external design, but with an A15 chip providing faster performance and 5G support. The iPad Air update will bring it in line with the 2021 iPad mini, including upgrades like an A15 chip and Center Stage support.

A more dramatic upgrade for the iPhone SE line is expected to arrive in 2023 or 2024, where it will receive a much-needed chassis redesign to bring it up to modern iPhone standards (no Home Button etc.).

