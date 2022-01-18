Watch the full trailer for Apple TV+ Severance series starring Adam Scott

Apple last year announced a new thriller series called Severance, which is coming soon to Apple TV+. Since there’s now only a month until the show premieres, Apple has released the full trailer for Severance.

Severance is a sci-fi thriller in which Mark Scout (Adam Scott) is in charge of a team at Lumon Industries, a company in which employees have had their memories split between their work and personal lives. In the course of the story, Mark questions the work-life balance, which begins a journey to discover the truth about their work.

As we previously reported, Apple ordered the show in late 2019. In addition to Adam Scott as the main character, Severance also stars Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus and Christopher Walken. The show is directed and produced by Ben Stiller.

As noted by Variety, Severance is a nine-episode series, but only the first two episodes will be available on Apple TV+ on February 18. New episodes will be released weekly for Apple TV+ subscribers.

You can watch the full trailer for Severance below:

