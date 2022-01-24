Apple TV+ market share grows in the US while Netflix loses ground to its competitors

Apple has been aggressively investing in Apple TV+, its own streaming platform with original movies and TV shows. While Apple TV+ market share grew in 2021, the platform is still far behind its competitors with only 5% market share in the United States.

According to a report by JustWatch seen by 9to5Mac, the Apple TV+ market share grew by 1% in the United States during Q4 2021. While Apple’s streaming platform has more subscribers than Paramount+ (formerly known as CBS All Access), the gap between it and competitors like HBO Max and Disney+ is huge.

For comparison, HBO Max has 12% of the streaming share in the United States, while Hulu and Disney+ (both owned by Disney) dominate 13% market share each. Amazon Prime Video comes in second with 19% share. Unsurprisingly, Netflix remains in first place with 25% – although the number of subscribers dropped by 2% compared to the previous quarter.

As noted by JustWatch, Apple TV+ grew by 2% during 2021, which is a record for the platform. At the same time, both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have been losing ground to their competitors as more streaming services are launched every year. At least in the United States, HBO Max was the fastest growing platform during 2021, with a 5% increase in market share.

In 2021, the SVOD market saw extreme growth in competition. Apple TV+ ended the year on its highest market share to date, and added 2% throughout the year. Netflix and Prime Video continually lost market share as other platforms such as HBO Max, Paramount+, and Discovery+ gained momentum. Adding +5%, HBO Max had the most successful year in 2021.

Apple has been investing in popular franchises to make its streaming platform more appealing to subscribers. The company recently ordered a live-action series of Godzilla and Titans, in addition to launching a show based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning science fiction book series Foundation.

It’s worth noting that Apple TV+ was launched in November 2019 and costs $4.99 per month in the United States.

