These are the new products I can’t wait for Apple to release in 2022

Apple is set to launch its ‘widest array’ of new products ever. With that in mind, here are the top products I think users will love to see – and most likely buy – in 2022.

AirPods Pro 2

There are a lot of expectations about AirPods Pro 2: new design, fitness features, and even some kind of Lossless support. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the new AirPods Pro could feature a “shorter stern or no stern at all,” as well as a “new motion sensor for fitness.”

What corroborates with the new motion sensor for fitness is a study by the company that shows how AirPods could be used to monitor respiratory rate. Not only that, but in a December report, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo corroborated with Gurman saying the new AirPods Pro will release in late 2022, featuring a “significantly upgraded” chip.

This upgraded chip could be responsible for a better bandwidth, which could finally support some kind of Lossless quality over the air. Since Bluetooth can’t handle that much data, a different chip could solve this problem; for example, the U1 chip available on the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirTags.

Since these AirPods won’t launch until later this 2022, the original AirPods Pro is still a solid choice for anyone who wants wireless earbuds with ANC that work seamlessly with all Apple products.

Read more:

Redesigned MacBook Air

Most people lost their minds with the revamped MacBook Pro, but can we talk about the real deal? The M2 MacBook Air is just around the corner, and everything points out that it’s going to be the greatest MacBook Air since Steve Jobs himself introduced the first model.

9to5Mac‘s Parker Ortolani already created a concept of what he expects this next MacBook Air will look like in 2021, and I believe it’s going to be very similar. Expect the M1 24-inch iMac white bezels to be part of the MacBook Air design. Not only that, but some more ports, a better chip – although not as powerful as the M1 Pro or M1 Max – with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Apple made this computer even lighter or removed the “Air” brand and just call it “the” MacBook. Even though, if you can’t wait any longer, the 2020 MacBook Air is still an amazing option.

Read more:

iPhone 14 Pro’s new design

I love the smaller notch on the iPhone 13 Pro, but aren’t you excited about a new design for Apple’s flagship product, the iPhone? Of course, the company tweaked the iPhone X design with the iPhone 11 Pro and then with the iPhone 12 line, but it’s like we stayed with the same look for almost five years.

Rumors so far indicate a hole-punch design or a hole + pill design. Believe it or not, I’m more excited about the hole + pill design than the hole-punch one. Expect improved cameras, a better processor, and, a new Plus model to replace the mini version. After all, people want bigger screens and not smaller ones.

Read more:

Mixed Reality headset

If rumors turn out to be true, Apple will at least unveil its Mixed Reality headset in 2022. The reason I’m excited about this product is that I always get motion sickness with VR headsets, and although I like AR applications, most of the time they’re not as accurate or impressive as tech companies want us to believe.

According to DSCC, Apple will unveil an “innovative three-display configuration,” with two micro OLED 4K displays and another AMOLED panel for the low-resolution peripheral vision for this Mixed Reality headset. Not only that, but it will likely include a powerful mobile CPU and GPU.

Ming-Chi Kuo, for example, believes that Apple doesn’t want to position its mixed reality headset only as a gaming device, but as something ready for other application categories as well. According to Kuo, there is an expectation that Apple’s solution will have “the best industrial design so far.” With all of that, this product is expected to be pricey, costing at least $2,000.

So far, I’m more excited about how Apple is going to enter this new market and how different it will be from its competitors.

Read more:

M2 iPad Pro

Last but not least, I’m very excited about the rumored new iPad Pro. Although the company hit a roadblock in its plans to a redesigned tablet with MagSafe, Apple could use a larger logo made of glass on the back of the product, so users could charge it using the new MagSafe standard. Imagine all-new accessories that Apple could launch.

According to 9to5Mac’s Filipe Espósito exclusive report, this new iPad Pro will also include a larger battery and a camera module similar to the one from iPhone 13, as well as a brand new chip – most likely the M2.

It’s only natural that for this next-generation iPad Pro, the 11-inch model will finally feature a miniLED display, but what would really be great is whether Apple launches an iPad with a display larger than 12.9 inches, which Bloomberg already said the company was testing.

For Apple’s most powerful tablet, I also hope it’s followed by a revamped iPadOS 16 update. As Universal Control is finally available for beta testers, I wish the company could make the iPad even more useful and multitasking-capable for users’ needs. Even so, if you can’t wait a few more months, the M1 iPad Pro is still a killer.

Read more:

Wrap up

These are the five Apple products I can’t wait for the company to start selling in 2022. What’s the product you can’t wait for Apple to unveil? A new HomePod? The rumored iMac Pro? A new Apple Watch? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: