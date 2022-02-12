Here’s another look at WhatsApp’s upcoming Communities feature

For a few months, WhatsApp has been readying its new Communities feature. Now, with the latest beta version of the app, we have another look at this feature.

WABetaInfo was able to extract in beta version 22.4.0.75 of WhatsApp for iOS a screenshot about WhatsApp Communities. As of now, here’s how the app describes this new function:

Bring your groups together: Add the groups you manage to one place for easy access

Add the groups you manage to one place for easy access Reach everyone at once: Send announcements to all members and keep them updated

WhatsApp Communities will be the perfect place where group admins will have more control over groups on the platform. In December, the publication explained a bit more about how WhatsApp Communities will work:

“It’s like a group chat at the moment, so nothing like a social network: it’s still a private place between people protected by end-to-end encryption. In this screenshot, you can also notice a different layout for the community icon: yes, community icons are square with rounded edges to distinguish the community from a group chat.“

Here are some other tidbits about this upcoming feature:

Community has a name and a description, exactly like a common group chat. After typing the name and the community description, the user will be able to choose to link up to 10 groups in the community. In this screenshot, you can also see a new “Announcement” group: we didn’t create it but it seems WhatsApp will automatically create a new group where to post messages that may be automatically forwarded to linked groups.

Since WhatsApp Communities is still under development, not even beta users can try it now. We’ll let you know once there is news regarding this and other WhatsApp features.

Are you excited to try WhatsApp Communities? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: