Poll: Which Mac do you think Apple will unveil at its upcoming March event?

Apple is rumored to hold an event next month. Apart from a new iPhone SE and a fifth-generation iPad Air, analysts believe the company will also unveil a new Mac. With Apple registering three new computers in the Eurasian database, it’s likely that new Macs could also be announced in the coming weeks.

According to the database, the new model numbers are A2615, A2686, and A2681. One of these is described as a laptop. So, which Mac do you think Apple will unveil at this upcoming March event?

Mac mini

Last year, rumors said Apple could launch a new Mac mini with a redesigned chassis. While analysts believed this new computer would also feature a more powerful “M1X processor,” which turned out to be M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, Apple never launched this Mac mini in 2021.

Now, the company could be finally readying this computer, which could have these processors or the upcoming M2 chip. Depending on which Apple decides to launch, we could see just a small update or something like a “Mac mini Pro.” Currently, the company sells a version with the M1 chip and another one more configurable with an Intel processor.

MacBook Air

It’s been over a year since we started hearing rumors about a redesigned MacBook Air. With a closer approach to the 24-inch iMac, this computer could also resemble the old white MacBook, which was very trendy in the mid 2000s.

Analysts expect Apple to add the upcoming M2 chip on the device. According to a report from Bloomberg earlier this year, the M2 processor will have the same number of computing cores as the M1 but run faster. Additionally, it will have an increased number of graphics cores, with configuration options changing from seven or eight to nine or ten.

It’s also believed that this Mac will feature a miniLED display but with no ProMotion technology. Apple will likely add more ports, a 1080p camera, and a new keyboard.

Entry-level MacBook Pro

By the beginning of February, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman said Apple is readying an entry-level MacBook Pro. This Mac would feature an LCD screen, no Touch Bar, and a less powerful processor.

Then, last week, DigiTimes reported that this MacBook Pro will have the upcoming M2 chip and is slated to launch in early March. If that’s the case, this could be the laptop Apple registered in the Eurasia database. With this computer, Apple will finally ditch the Touch Bar from its Mac lineup once and for all.

iMac Pro/27-inch iMac replacement

Apple is expected to launch a new iMac Pro, which could be the replacement of the 27-inch iMac. This computer is rumored to be feature a miniLED display, ProMotion technology, and a 27-inch screen.

With the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, Apple will also offer up to 64GB of RAM and up to 8TB of SSD. The company will likely add a 10GB-ethernet port, and bring at least the same ports as the new MacBook Pro: HDMI, SD slot, Lightning, and USB-C.

New 24-inch iMac

Last but not least, Apple will also refresh the 24-inch iMac this year. According to Mark Gurman, this computer is likely to get the M2 chip. The journalist wrote in his Power On newsletter:

I’d expect the new entry-level MacBook Pro to match the high-end MacBook Pros by losing the Touch Bar, but key differentiators will be lesser displays, processors, and storage, and no ProMotion nor miniLED. It’ll be one of many Macs in the pipeline with the M2 chip, including refreshes to the 24-inch iMac, entry-level Mac mini and revamped MacBook Air.

Wrap up

As you can see, Apple has a lot of possible Macs to announce during the March event. That said, it’s unclear whether the company is already planning to bring the M2 chips or update some computers with the M1 Pro and M1 Max processors.

What do you think? Vote in the poll and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

