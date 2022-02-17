Obscura 3 camera app brings a revamped interface and new capture modes

Obscura is one of the most popular professional camera apps for iOS, as it enables multiple manual controls for shooting photos on iPhone. Developer Ben McCarthy this week released Obscura 3, which comes with a revamped interface, new capture modes, and other new features.

In order to make the app feel more modern, controls have been redesigned and are now entirely controlled by gestures combined with haptic feedback. Unfortunately for fans of the classic Obscura design, this means that the classic “Control Wheel” is gone. “It’s the closest you’ll ever feel to using a DSLR on a smartphone,” says the developer.

Obscura 3 also introduces new capture modes to better reflect all the capabilities of the iPhone cameras. There are five different modes for different purposes: Photo, Pro Photo, Depth, Live Photo, and Video.

For those who want to be even more creative with their photos, the app now lets users choose between different aspect ratios – which are 4:3, 16:9, 2:1, and square. When capturing in RAW, Obscura now saves both the cropped and the original image in separate files, so you don’t lose the option to reframe the photo.

Other new features include advanced white balance adjustment, manual exposure, focus peaking, and different format options.

Obscura 3 is now available on the App Store and it costs $9.99 as a one-time purchase, which means there are no in-app purchases or extra subscriptions. We also recommend you to read the Obscura 3 in-depth review on MacStories.

Read also:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: