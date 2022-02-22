Apple releases iOS 15.4 beta 4 and more to developers

One week after releasing the third beta to developers, Apple is now rolling out iOS 15.4 beta 4 to developers. The company also has a new beta of iPadOS 15.4. Head below for the full details on these latest releases from Apple.

iOS 15.4 beta 4 now available

Today’s new release of iOS 15.4 beta 4 is available to developers via an over-the-air update in the Settings app. As usual, if the update does not immediately appear for download, keep checking, as it sometimes takes a few minutes to roll out to all registered developers. The build number of iOS 15.4 beta 4 is 19E5235a.

iOS 15.4 includes a wide range of new features for iPhone and iPad users. For iPhone users, there is Face ID support while wearing masks for the first time. iPadOS 15.4 also includes the highly-anticipated Universal Control feature. There are also over 30 new emoji from which to choose, changes to iCloud Keychain, and more.

Last week’s release of iOS 15.4 beta 3 included some small tweaks to these new features as well as changes to Emergency SOS, Apple Podcasts, and Universal Control. Here’s our full hands-on with all of the details.

iOS 15.4 is expected to be released sometime in mid-March. Bloomberg recently reported that Apple is currently targeting a release of iOS 15.4 sometime in the first half of March. This lines up with reports that Apple is planning to hold a virtual event on March 8

If you spot any changes in the new betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac.

